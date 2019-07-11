Multiple sources have told the Daily Herald that BYU women’s basketball coach Jeff Judkins has hired former Cougar Lee Cummard as an assistant coach.
Cummard, a former Mountain West Conference MVP, was a grad assistant for Dave Rose on the men’s team for two years and was promoted to a full-time assistant coach last season. He had been considered for the director of operations job under new BYU coach Mark Pope.
Judkins has plenty of experience in making a move from the men’s side to the women’s game. He was once the lead assistant for Rick Majerus at Utah before coming to BYU as a women’s assistant under Trent Shippen in 2000. Judkins took over the women’s job in 2001 and has compiled a 377-178 (68 percent) with nine NCAA berths and two Sweet 16 appearances (2002, 2014).
Known as “Spiderman” during his playing days, Cummard scored 1,569 career points and was the MWC Player of the Year in 2009. The Cougars made the NCAA Tournament three times while Cummard was in the lineup.
Cummard played seven seasons of professional basketball, mainly in France and Belgium, and retains good contacts overseas for recruiting.
Former BYU assistant Dan Neilson was named the new UVU women’s coach two months ago and hired Ashley Garfield, so Judkins has one more spot to fill on his coaching staff. An announcement is expected this week.