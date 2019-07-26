This time around, Team Fredette was unlucky at the end of the Elam Ending.
One night after winning its opener with the last shot, Team Fredette fell to Team Challenge ALS 83-80 at the Maverik Center in West Valley City when Deshawn Stephens converted a layup to pass the target score of 82.
Team Fredette had two opportunities to win the game, but Tu Hollaway tossed up an airball on the first attempt and on the second a turnover led to Team Challenge ALS’s final score.
Marvell Harris led Team Challenge ALS with 22 points and Sean Marshall added 19. Team Fredette – coached by former BYU mentor Dave Rose – was led by Holloway with 29 points.
Team Challenge ALS – the No. 2 seed in the Salt Lake City Regional – will take on No. 1 seed Eberlein Drive in the regional final on Saturday.
(1) Eblerlein Drive 86, (5) LA Cheaters 84
Eberlein Drive called a timeout with 3:58 to go on the clock and leading 77-73, setting the target score at 85. Jerome Randle scored Eberlein Drive's next nine points, including a driving layup with the score tied at 84 to secure the win.
Randle scored 26 points to lead No. 1 seed Eberlein Drive, which advances to the final of the Salt Lake region.
Donald Sloan added 15 points and Keith Benson posted a double-double with 11 points and 10 boards. Will Davis led the L.A. Cheaters with 27 points and nine boards while Elijah Stewart added 24 points and former Utah standout Sedrick Barefield chipped in 15.