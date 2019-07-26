SALT LAKE CITY -- No. 3 seed Team Fredette overcame a 22-point deficit to defeat the No. 6 seed CitiTeam Blazers 99-96 in the first round of The Basketball Tournament Thursday night at the Maverik Center.
Rob Gray scored a game-high 31 points on 12 of 20 shooting and Jordon Crawford posted 20 points and nine assists and hit the game-winner, putting Team Fredette at the target score for the Elam Ending. Jeff Ledbetter hit five 3-pointers and totaled 20 points and Devonta Pollard added 14 points.
Team Fredette is coached by former BYU coach Dave Rose and the team’s namesake, former Cougar legend Jimmer Fredette.
Jeff Adrien led CitiTeam Blazers with 20 points and Malcolm Thomas added 18 points and 14 boards. Jerome Dyson (19 points), Kyle Gibson (16) and Jaylen Bland (12) also scored in double figures.
CitiTeam Blazers got off to a hot start, hitting six 3-pointers in the first quarter to jump out a 30-15 advantage. CitiTeam Blazers led by as many as 21 and went into the locker room with a 54-35 lead.
After falling behind by 22 points early in the third quarter, Team Fredette came roaring back as Ledbetter led an 11-2 run with three 3-pointers as the CitiTeam Blazers lead shrank to 12 at 60-48. Crawford then had a run of his own, hitting three 3s as Team Fredette used an 11-5 run to get within six at 67-61. CitiTeam Blazers clung to a three-point lead, 77-74, heading into the fourth.
Team Fredette outscored CitiTeam Blazers 16-13 to lead 90-88 with 3:40, the first deadball under four minutes, setting the Elam Ending score at 98.
Former Cougar Tyler Haws played just five minutes for Team Fredette and did not attempt a shot.
No. 3 seed Team Fredette will face No. 2 seed Team Challenge ALS Friday night at 9 p.m. MDT, following No. 1 seed Eberlein Drive vs. No. 5 seed L.A. Cheaters at 7 p.m.
Eberlein Drive 83, Team Utah 80
No. 1 seed Eberlein Drive avoided the upset, defeating No. 8 seed Team Utah on a 3-pointer by Jerome Randle in the first round of The Basketball Tournament at the Maverik Center.
Randle finished the game with 18 points, nine rebounds and four assists. Donald Sloan scored a team-best 20 points to go with nine rebounds while Kenny Kadji (12 points) and Orlando Johnson (14) also scored in double figures for Eberlein Drive. Shaun Green and Dakarai Tucker totaled 21 points and eight rebounds apiece to lead Team Utah while Terrance Drisdom posted a double-double with 16 points and 10 boards.
L.A. Cheaters 87, Sons of Westwood 85
Elijah Stewart's putback dunk gave the No. 5 seed L.A. Cheaters the victory in the first round.
Stewart finished the night with 16 points, six rebounds and three steals while Barefield scored a team-best 19 points while adding seven assists and two steals. Will Davis II (18 points), Van Girard (14) and Charles Hinkle (11) also scored in double figures for the L.A. Cheaters.
Jordan Adams scored a game-high 37 points to lead the Sons of Westwood while Malcolm Lee added 20 points and Ernest Aflakpui added 17 points and 17 rebounds.
Team Challenge ALS 72, Utah Stallions 66
Marvelle Harris, who scored the final points to help No. 2 seed Team Challenge ALS reach the Elam Ending score, finished with 13 points, 12 rebounds and two assists. Deshawn Stephens scored a game-high 28 points on 11 of 22 shooting to go with six rebounds and three assists while Dee Bost added 10 points, seven rebounds and four steals.
Spencer Butterfield led the Utah Stallions with 25 points and eight rebounds and Danny Berger posted a double-double with 17 points and 13 boards.