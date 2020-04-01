Great BYU basketball teams from the past have been eliminated by even better Cougars squads.
The numbers just keep getting whittled down as the rounds advance but that is going to make the choices more and more difficult.
How do you choose between teams with superstars like Danny Ainge, Jimmer Fredette, Mel Hutchins, Dick Nemelka and Kresimir Cosic?
How do you balance high rankings, postseason success and wins and losses?
Each detail becomes more and more important as you examine the teams in the Final Four as each has a legitimate shot to be crowned as the best in BYU hoops history.
So keep voting to see which will be crowned as the champs.
Just a reminder: Don’t make your judgment based on which team you think would win if a squad from one era faced a squad from another. Given the numerous changes to the game of basketball in the last century, that method is virtually impossible.
Instead, you should select the team that you think has the better overall body of work — i.e. the one that was the “greatest” of the two that are matched up against each other.
Daily Herald’s BYU reporters Darnell Dickson and/or Jared Lloyd will make a case for each team to help remind you of what they accomplished and then the choice will be yours.
The first Final Four battle pits a BYU team that made a deep NCAA run against a Cougar squad that won the premier college basketball tournament of the time. Which accomplishment was greater?
No. 1-seed: BYU 1980-81 (25-7, Elite 8)
This is the only BYU men’s basketball team to reach the Elite 8 of the NCAA Tournament in the modern era, but the Cougars actually finished third in Western Athletic Conference play behind Utah and Wyoming, which tied for first. The Cougars reached as high as No. 15 in the AP poll and Utah was ranked as high as sixth. BYU opened the NCAA Tournament with a 60-51 win against Princeton and Ainge scored 37 points in a 78-53 rout of UCLA in the second round. Ainge made history with his coast-to-coast drive that beat Notre Dame 51-50 in the quarterfinals before Ralph Sampson and Virginia ended the Cougar run in the Elite 8.
Ainge wasn’t the only pro on the BYU roster that season. Greg Kite played 15 seasons in the NBA and Fred Roberts played 14. Steve Trumbo played 12 seasons professionally in Spain.
— Darnell Dickson
No. 4-seed: BYU 1950-51 (28-9, NIT champs, NCAA Elite 8)
There aren’t many people around today who realize just how good the 1950-51 Cougar basketball team was but it could easily have been the best ever. Led by the dynamic duo of forward Roland Minson (16.7 points per game) and center Mel Hutchins (15.7 ppg, 12.7 rebounds per game), BYU was talented and versatile.
The Cougars earned an invitation to the most prestigious tournament of the time, the National Invitational Tournament in New York, where they stomped St. Louis, Seton Hall and Dayton on their way to their first-ever national-level title. BYU might’ve kept rolling through the NCAA tournament as well but team-wide illness and an ankle injury to Hutchins played big roles in losses to Kansas State and Washington in the Elite 8.
— Jared Lloyd
Check back Thursday for the second matchup of the Final Four round in The Greatest BYU Men’s Basketball Team of All Time Bracket.
Get your final votes in! You can also vote in previous rounds as well: