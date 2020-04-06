The top two seeds in The Greatest BYU Men’s Basketball Team of All Time Bracket — No. 1-seed 1980-81 and No. 2-seed 2010-11 — both had just about everything you could want:
- Star power: Danny Ainge vs. Jimmer Fredette.
- Depth: Fred Roberts, Greg Kite, Steve Trumbo, etc. vs. Jackson Emery, Brandon Davies, Noah Hartsock, etc.
- Solid seasons overall: 25-7 vs. 32-5.
- NCAA success: Elite 8 vs. Sweet 16.
Perhaps those characteristics were why the vote was so incredibly close and every single selection mattered.
Believe it or not, victory was decided by one single vote.
In the end, Jimmer-mania proved to be unstoppable — just barely.
Yes, the bracket got Jimmered.
Thanks to your votes, we know crown the 2010-11 BYU men’s basketball team as The Greatest of All Time.
In recognition of this honor, let’s open the history books and remember everything that made that season so special.
Preseason There was reason to be optimistic heading into the season, since Fredette as a junior had led the Cougars to a 30-6 record and the first NCAA tournament win for the program since 1993.
As a No. 7-seed, BYU defeated Florida, 99-92, in double-overtime before losing to No. 2-seed Kansas State, 84-72. The Cougars ended the season ranked with Fredette (who averaged 22.1 points per game) getting another year.
BYU also had talent around its superstar in the form of senior guard Jackson Emery, sophomore center Brandon Davies, senior forward Noah Hartsock, junior guard Charles Abouo, freshman guard Kyle Collinsworth and senior forward Logan Magnusson. The Cougars also had junior forward Chris Collinsworth on the roster, but his season was cut short due to injuries.
Starting out hot
The Cougars won their first 10 games, although the South Padre Island Invitational provided some dramatic moments.
BYU needed double-overtime to edge South Florida, 77-75, on a Hartsock buzzer-beater. The Cougars needed a late Fredette 3-pointer to hold off Saint Mary’s, 74-73, in the championship.
It wasn’t until Dec. 18 that BYU lost its first game, falling 86-79 at UCLA.
But that bump in the road didn’t seem to make much difference as the Cougars won four more to head to Mountain West Conference play with a 14-1 record and ranked at No. 15 in the nation.
Early league play highlights BYU kicked off conference action with a tough win at UNLV, then beat Air Force. Many will remember Fredette’s huge first half as part of a 47-point explosion in the 104-79 demolition of rival Utah in Salt Lake City.
The biggest matchup came when the Cougars hosted undefeated, No. 4-ranked San Diego State on Jan. 26.
In front of a packed house at the Marriott Center, Fredette scored 43 points to propel BYU to the 71-58 victory. His performance drew national attention, including a tweet from NBA superstar Kevin Durant that said, “Jimmer Fredette is the best scorer in the world!”
The Cougars suffered a letdown on the road against New Mexico in the next game, falling 86-77 for their second loss.
Season-ending drama
BYU cruised through the rest of league play to set up a second showdown with San Diego State, this time on the road on Feb. 26.
Again, the Cougars proved to be too much for Kawhi Leonard and the Aztecs, securing the 80-67 win behind 25 points from Fredette. BYU was ranked No. 4 in the country after the victory.
But things changed dramatically two days later when it was announced the Davies had been dismissed from the basketball team due to violations of BYU’s honor code. He had averaged 11.1 points per game, 6.2 rebounds per game and 1.5 assists per game while being a key defender in the middle of the Cougars.
In the aftermath of the dismissal, the Cougars lost to New Mexico at home, 82-64, before ending the regular season with a home win over Wyoming.
Postseason ups and downs
BYU edged TCU in the MWC tournament quarterfinals, then got 52 points from Fredette to defeat New Mexico in the semifinals, 87-76.
That set up another battle with San Diego State and this time the Aztecs were fully prepared, defeating the Cougars, 72-54.
BYU got a No. 3-seed in the NCAA tournament and handled things well in the first two rounds. The Cougars beat Wofford (74-66) and Gonzaga (89-67) to earn the school’s first trip to the Sweet 16 since 1981.
That was where No. 2-seed Florida was waiting, looking to avenge its loss from the 2010 tournament.
In a classic overtime battle, BYU gave its all but the Gators ended up emerging with the 83-74 win, ending the season for the Cougars.
Accolades and records
The BYU superstar earned numerous national awards, including the Oscar Robertson Trophy and the Wooden Award. He finished his career as the top career scorer in Cougar history to that point (he was later passed by Tyler Haws).
In addition to Fredette’s many accolades, Emery also set a school record with career steals, passing Ainge. Kyle Collinsworth would later set BYU’s career rebound and assist marks.
The 2010-11 season was one to savor, even though things didn’t quite come together enough for the Cougars to get that elusive Final Four run.
To this point, however, it reigns as the Best of All Time.