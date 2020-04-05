It’s fascinating to look back and remember the great BYU men’s basketball teams.
Not only do you see the great moments but you also remember that even the best teams were far from perfect.
Now that there are just two Cougar squads vying for the title of Greatest BYU Men’s Basketball Team of All time, lets look back one final time at some of the tough moments the two championship contenders faced.
The No. 2-seed from 2010-11 was phenomenal and was ranked in the Top 10 for much of the season — but don’t forget the fact that those Cougars had a really tough time against New Mexico.
The Lobos knocked off BYU, 86-77, in Albuquerque and then hammered distracted Cougar squad, 82-64, in Provo right after the news broke about Brandon Davies being suspended.
The No. 1 seed from 1980-81 had its own share of struggles during the season, getting blown out by Tennessee early in the year and losing four close road games in WAC competition (including dropping key games to rivals from Utah and Wyoming).
Taking into account all of the factors — positive and negative — is the only way to come to a conclusion about which squad had the better season overall.
Just a reminder: Don’t make your judgment based on which team you think would win if a squad from one era faced a squad from another. Given the numerous changes to the game of basketball in the last century, that method is virtually impossible.
Instead, you should select the team that you think has the better overall body of work — i.e. the one that was the “greatest” of these two that are matched up against each other.
Daily Herald’s BYU reporters Darnell Dickson and/or Jared Lloyd will make a case for each team to help remind you of what they accomplished and then the choice will be yours.
Now it is all up to you.
Championship
No. 1-seed: BYU 1980-81 (25-7, Elite 8)
This is the only BYU men’s basketball team to reach the Elite 8 of the NCAA Tournament in the modern era, but the Cougars actually finished third in Western Athletic Conference play behind Utah and Wyoming, which tied for first. The Cougars reached as high as No. 15 in the AP poll and Utah was ranked as high as sixth. BYU opened the NCAA Tournament with a 60-51 win against Princeton and Ainge scored 37 points in a 78-53 rout of UCLA in the second round. Ainge made history with his coast-to-coast drive that beat Notre Dame 51-50 in the quarterfinals before Ralph Sampson and Virginia ended the Cougar run in the Elite 8.
Ainge wasn’t the only pro on the BYU roster that season. Greg Kite played 15 seasons in the NBA and Fred Roberts played 14. Steve Trumbo played 12 seasons professionally in Spain.
— Darnell Dickson
No. 2-seed: BYU 2010-11 (31-5, NCAA Sweet 16)
This was another “what-if?” team: What if Brandon Davies hadn’t been suspended in late February due to an Honor Code violation? There wasn’t a dominant team in college basketball that year and with Davies the Cougars had a good chance of reaching the Final Four.
Jimmer Fredette had a nice setup year as a junior but no one could have predicted he would win the NCAA Player of the Year in 2011. Fredette became the most popular player in the country after scoring 47 points in a win at Utah. The Cougars opened the season winning 20 of their first 21 games, including a memorable 71-58 victory over undefeated San Diego State in a sold out Marriott Center. BYU earned a No. 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament and defeated Wofford (74-66) and Gonzaga (89-67) to earn the school’s first trip to the Sweet 16 since 1981. The Cougars lost to Florida 83-74 in overtime and finished the season with a 32-5 record.
— Darnell Dickson
Get your final votes in!