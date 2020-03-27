It’s impossible to fill the gaping void in the hearts of college basketball fans everywhere who are mourning the loss of their beloved NCAA basketball tournament — and its accompanying bracket excitement — in 2020 due to efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19.
But the Daily Herald’s BYU reporters Darnell Dickson and Jared Lloyd are giving Cougar fans a chance to play out a bracket of their own:
The Greatest BYU Men’s Basketball Team of All Time Bracket. Dickson and Lloyd combed through the annals of Cougar hoops history and have selected the 16 BYU squads they believe earned the right to vie for the illustrious title.
Those historic Cougar teams have been seeded by the committee (no computers or NET rankings here) and put into a four-round tournament — and you get the chance to vote for which team you think should advance all the way to the top.
Will there be upsets?
Will it just go straight chalk?
Will great memories of BYU stars of the past and present prove to be enough to propel one squad past another?
Cougar fans, you get to make those calls.
Don’t make your judgment based on which team you think would win if a squad from one era faced a squad from another. Given the numerous changes to the game of basketball in the last century, that method is virtually impossible.
Instead, you should select the team that you think has the better overall body of work — i.e. the one that was the “greatest” of the two that are matched up against each other.
Dickson and Lloyd will make a case for each team to help remind you of what they accomplished and then the choice will be yours.
Two squads who had a lot of contributors square off in the No. 3/No. 14 contest — but one was able to reach a higher pinnacle in the postseason:
No. 2-seed: BYU 2010-11 (31-5, NCAA Sweet 16)
This was another “what-if?” team: What if Brandon Davies hadn’t been suspended in late February due to an Honor Code violation? There wasn’t a dominant team in college basketball that year and with Davies the Cougars had a good chance of reaching the Final Four.
Jimmer Fredette had a nice setup year as a junior but no one could have predicted he would win the NCAA Player of the Year in 2011. Fredette became the most popular player in the country after scoring 47 points in a win at Utah. The Cougars opened the season winning 20 of their first 21 games, including a memorable 71-58 victory over undefeated San Diego State in a sold out Marriott Center. BYU earned a No. 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament and defeated Wofford (74-66) and Gonzaga (89-67) to earn the school’s first trip to the Sweet 16 since 1981. The Cougars lost to Florida 83-74 in overtime and finished the season with a 32-5 record.
— Darnell Dickson
No. 15-seed: BYU 1964-65 (21-7, NCAA Sweet 16)
This was one of the highest scoring teams in BYU history (trailing only the 1965-66 team) as the Cougars averaged 94.3 points per game and hit the 100-mark 11 times. BYU was led by John Fairchild (21.5 points per game, 12.4 rebounds per game) while Dick Nemelka, Mike Gardner, Bob Quinney and Steve Kramer also scored at least 10 points per game.
The Cougars ended up 13-2 at home that year and earned an NCAA tournament berth — but got slotted against the eventual national champs, UCLA, in the first round. The Bruins blew out BYU and the Cougars then dropped the West division third-place game to Oklahoma City.
— Jared Lloyd
Check back Saturday for the first matchup of the second round in The Greatest BYU Men’s Basketball Team of All Time Bracket.
