16 teams ... eight matchups ... and a host of memories.
The Greatest BYU Men's Basketball Team of All Time Bracket has highlighted some amazing Cougar squads from the last 100 years and gave every BYU fan a chance to dig into the rich hoops history of the program.
But, as with all brackets, only half of them will survive the first round and advance to the Elite 8.
Many of the first-round contests -- just like in the NCAA tournament -- were probably pretty straightforward. One of the two teams may have stood out as clearly having accomplished more overall during their season.
Now it's going to get a little bit tougher as good teams meet good teams with both looking to advance.
So get ready to vote and show which squad deserves victory.
Just a reminder: Don’t make your judgment based on which team you think would win if a squad from one era faced a squad from another. Given the numerous changes to the game of basketball in the last century, that method is virtually impossible.
Instead, you should select the team that you think has the better overall body of work — i.e. the one that was the “greatest” of the two that are matched up against each other.
Daily Herald’s BYU reporters Darnell Dickson and/or Jared Lloyd will make a case for each team to help remind you of what they accomplished and then the choice will be yours.
The No. 9 seed pulled off a minor upset in the first round -- but now faces a juggernaut as it squares off against the No. 1 seed for a spot in the Final Four:
No. 1-seed: BYU 1980-81 (25-7, Elite 8)
This is the only BYU men’s basketball team to reach the Elite 8 of the NCAA Tournament in the modern era, but the Cougars actually finished third in Western Athletic Conference play behind Utah and Wyoming, which tied for first. The Cougars reached as high as No. 15 in the AP poll and Utah was ranked as high as sixth. BYU opened the NCAA Tournament with a 60-51 win against Princeton and Ainge scored 37 points in a 78-53 rout of UCLA in the second round. Ainge made history with his coast-to-coast drive that beat Notre Dame 51-50 in the quarterfinals before Ralph Sampson and Virginia ended the Cougar run in the Elite 8.
Ainge wasn’t the only pro on the BYU roster that season. Greg Kite played 15 seasons in the NBA and Fred Roberts played 14. Steve Trumbo played 12 seasons professionally in Spain.
— Darnell Dickson
No. 9-seed: BYU 2009-10 (30-6, NCAA second round)
Even though the Cougars got off to a great start, BYU fans weren’t really sure what they had until Jimmer Fredette destroyed Arizona in Tucson, scoring 49 points. The Cougars opened the year at 20-1.
Tyler Haws, who would eventually pass Fredette as the school’s all-time leading scorer, was a freshman on that team. Jackson Emery and Noah Hartsock were key components and Jonathan Tavernari came off the bench. Michael Loyd Jr. had some spectacular late-season performances and scored 26 points (Fredette scored 37) in the Cougars’ 99-92 double overtime victory against Florida in the NCAA first round. The season ended with a loss to Kansas State in the second round but BYU finished 30-6 overall and 17th in the final AP poll.
— Darnell Dickson
