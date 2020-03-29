16 teams ... eight matchups ... and a host of memories.
The Greatest BYU Men’s Basketball Team of All Time Bracket has highlighted some amazing Cougar squads from the last 100 years and gave every BYU fan a chance to dig into the rich hoops history of the program.
But, as with all brackets, only half of them will survive the first round and advance to the Elite 8.
Many of the first-round contests — just like in the NCAA tournament — were probably pretty straightforward. One of the two teams may have stood out as clearly having accomplished more overall during their season.
Now it’s going to get a little bit tougher as good teams meet good teams with both looking to advance.
So get ready to vote and show which squad deserves victory.
Just a reminder: Don’t make your judgment based on which team you think would win if a squad from one era faced a squad from another. Given the numerous changes to the game of basketball in the last century, that method is virtually impossible.
Instead, you should select the team that you think has the better overall body of work — i.e. the one that was the “greatest” of the two that are matched up against each other.
Daily Herald’s BYU reporters Darnell Dickson and/or Jared Lloyd will make a case for each team to help remind you of what they accomplished and then the choice will be yours.
With both higher seeds advancing, the Elite 8 battle between the No. 4 seed and No. 5 seed pit great teams from different eras against each other.
No. 5-seed: BYU 1987-88 (26-6, NCAA second round)
The Cougars — coached by LaDell Anderson — won 17 games in a row to begin the 1987-88 season and reached as high as No. 3 in the AP poll. Michael Smith (21.2 points per game) and Jeff Chatman (19.5) were terrific scorers surrounded by guards Marty Haws, Brian Taylor, Nate Call and Andy Toolson. Jim Usevitch patrolled the middle (14.8 points, 7.2 rebounds per game).
It was the first season that college basketball adopted a 3-point line and BYU used it well, shooting 45% from beyond the arc. The Cougars finished 26-6, topping UNC Charlotte 98-92 in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament before falling to Louisville 97-76 in the second round.
— Darnell Dickson
No. 4-seed: BYU 1950-51 (28-9, NIT champs, NCAA Elite 8)
There aren’t many people around today who realize just how good the 1950-51 Cougar basketball team was but it could easily have been the best ever. Led by the dynamic duo of forward Roland Minson (16.7 points per game) and center Mel Hutchins (15.7 ppg, 12.7 rebounds per game), BYU was talented and versatile.
The Cougars earned an invitation to the most prestigious tournament of the time, the National Invitational Tournament in New York, where they stomped St. Louis, Seton Hall and Dayton on their way to their first-ever national-level title. BYU might’ve kept rolling through the NCAA tournament as well but team-wide illness and an ankle injury to Hutchins played big roles in losses to Kansas State and Washington in the Elite 8.
— Jared Lloyd
Which of these two BYU men's basketball teams had the better body of work?
Check back Monday for the third matchup of the Elite Eight round in The Greatest BYU Men’s Basketball Team of All Time Bracket.
Get your final votes in! You can also vote in previous rounds as well: