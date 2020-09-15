Mark Pope didn’t have to go far to secure his first commitment for the 2021 class.
Timpview’s Jake Wahlin, a 6-foot-7 wing player, committed to BYU on Instagram Live Tuesday afternoon.
“This has been the most exciting time of life but also very stressful,” Wahlin said. “As blessed as I am this is not as easy as it sounds. It’s been really tough. But after a lot of prayer and consideration I think it’s time be going to Brigham Young to play for the Cougars. Let’s go!”
With that, Wahlin removed his hoodie to reveal a BYU t-shirt.
Wahlin said one of the reasons he chose the Cougars was so his family could easily see his games.
“Also Coach Pope and his staff have got me all fired up,” Wahlin said. “Last season I got to go to a few games and the one game I really remember is the Gonzaga game. I remember after the game Coach Pope and all the fans were on the court and I was like, ‘Man, how could you not want to be a part of this?’
Wahlin is a versatile player who can contribute at multiple positions. Last season, he led Timpview with 13.8 points per game, including 45 3-pointers and 183 rebounds. The T-Birds advanced to the Class 5A state finals before falling to Springville.
Wahlin averaged 5.5 points per game as a sophomore but started to receive more attention as he developed on the AAU circuit. He also had offers from Arizona State, San Diego State, New Mexico and Nevada, among others.
On 24/7 Sports, Wahlin is a 3-star recruit and is listed as the third-best prospect in Utah. He is expected to serve a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and enroll at BYU in 2023.