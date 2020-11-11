You can add another good local player to the BYU men’s basketball team.
Timpview’s Jake Wahlin, a 6-foot-7 wing, committed to BYU on Sept. 16 and made it official on Wednesday, the first day athletes could sign with their college of choice.
Last year, Wahlin led the T-Birds with 13.8 points per game, including 45 3-pointers and 183 rebounds. Timpview advanced to the Class 5A state finals before falling to Springville and returns virtually its entire roster for another run this season.
When he committed to the Cougars in September, Wahlin said: “This has been the most exciting time of life but also very stressful. As blessed as I am this is not as easy as it sounds. It’s been really tough. But after a lot of prayer and consideration I think it’s time be going to Brigham Young to play for the Cougars.”
Wahlin also had offers from Arizona State, San Diego State, New Mexico and Nevada, among others.
“I think at the end of the day it’s nice to stay at home, so proximity was a factor,” said Timpview coach Kevin Santiago, who played basketball at BYU from 1988 to 1992. “Honestly, I thought he’d go to Stanford or Utah State because he really liked the coaches there. But Mark Pope is a player’s coach. And it’s hard to grow up in Provo, play high school ball here and not want to play up the street at BYU.”
On 24/7 Sports, Wahlin is a 3-star recruit and is listed as the third-best prospect in Utah. He is expected to serve a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and enroll at BYU in 2023.