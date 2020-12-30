2020 was shaping up to be a remarkable finish for the BYU men’s basketball team when COVID-19 hit.
We’ll never know how far Mark Pope’s first team would have gone in the NCAA Tournament, and that’s a shame.
It was still a pretty memorable year for the Cougars.
Here are our top ten stories for the BYU men’s basketball team in 2020.
1. COVID-19 ends a magical season
The Cougars lost a 51-50 heartbreaker to Saint Mary’s in the WCC Tournament semifinals on March 9 but at 23-8 were a lock for high seed in the NCAA’s, maybe a No. 6 or No. 7.
But BYU and the 67 other teams that would have earned NCAA invites all saw their season come to an end because of COVID-19. Several publications predicted the Cougars would finally reach the Final Four. It was especially heartbreaking for the BYU seniors, who had to leave Provo without an NCAA appearance.
2. A night to remember
On February 22 a sellout crowd at the Marriott Center witnessed one of the finest Cougar wins in school history.
BYU knocked off No. 1 Gonzaga 91-78 that night, racing to a double-digit lead then fighting off a Zags comeback. Yoeli Childs flushed a vicious dunk in the last minute and the grateful crowd counted down the final seconds before swarming their heroes on the Marriott Center floor.
As Senior Nights go, it was a special one.
3. For the boy
T.J. Haws already had one game winner to his credit earlier in the season against Houston. Against Saint Mary’s on February 1, he did it again.
Haws drilled a 3-pointer from the top of the key with nine seconds to play for an 81-79 lead and Zac Seljaas knocked away a potential tying basket at the buzzer for a huge Cougar win.
As it turned out, Haws and his wife, Lauren, were headed to the hospital after the game for the birth of their first child, a son, Tyson. So a pretty good night for the Ginga’ Ninja.
4. Deadly accuracy
The numbers climbed gradually through the season and the Cougars finished 2020 as the best 3-point shooting team in the country, making triples at a 42% clip (332 of 786).
5. A ranked program
It took a while, but BYU finally broke into the Top 25 during the week of February 18 at No. 23. It was the first time the Cougars had been ranked since 2011, the season after Jimmer Fredette led BYU to the Sweet 16. The Cougars finished the 2019-20 season at No. 18.
6. Joining the fun
BYU brought in Alex Barcello from Arizona in 2019 and the slick guard was one of the country’s top 3-point shooters.
Pope continued the trend in the summer of 2020 by signing a couple of grad transfers: 7-foot-3 Matt Haarms from Purdue and 5-11 point guard Brandon Averette from Utah Valley. Barcello, Haarms and Averette are all non-traditional BYU recruits (not members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints) and proves Pope could sell ice to an Eskimo.
7. Filling it up
It seemed like everybody in a BYU uniform can shoot the ball from beyond the arc and on February 13 the Cougars set a program record with 18 3-pointers in a 77-54 win at Loyola Marymount.
BYU made 18 of 40 from distance led by Barcello (with six) and Haws (with five).
8. Best in the Beehive
BYU led by double digits at Utah last season before foul trouble and health issues resulted in an overtime loss in 2019. In 2020, the Cougars pounded the Utes 82-64 at the Marriott Center with Spencer Johnson (16 points) and Richard Harward (15) providing plenty of firepower off the bench.
BYU was 5-0 against in-state teams (Westminster, Utah Valley, Utah, Utah State and Weber State) during the 2020 preseason.
9. Recruiting finds
Pope and his staff have made a nice haul of local recruits to add to the transfers.
Richie Saunders and Fousseyni Traore (Wasatch Academy), Dallin Hall (Fremont) and Jake Wahlin (Timpview) — along with Tanner Toolson, Washington state’s Mr. Basketball — will help provide a bright future for the program.
10. Meet and greet
Come on, how can you not love the story about two basketball players — one in Provo and one in East Lansing, Michigan — meeting online and getting married in the summer of 2020? BYU’s Kolby Lee and Michigan State’s Kayla Belles are love and basketball at its finest. Belles transferred to Provo to play for Jeff Judkins and the Cougars so the Lees could be together.