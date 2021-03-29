From the first televised practice to COVID cancellations to the final buzzer, the 2020-21 men’s basketball season was quite a ride.
After losing Yoeli Childs, T.J. Haws, Jake Toolson and others to graduation, the Cougars weren’t on a lot of preseason lists to make the NCAA Tournament. Somehow, Mark Pope and his coaching staff coaxed this version of BYU into a No. 6 seed and 21 wins.
Here’s a look at the top ten moments of the 2020-21 season. Help me out if I forgot anything.
10. Matt Haarms doesn’t miss
Against Portland, the 7-foot-3 Dutchman was perfect from the field (9 of 9 field goals, 1 of 1 from the 3-point line) and the foul line (4 of 4) and scored 23 points in a 95-67 victory. His 3-pointer in the second half took a shooter’s bounce to keep the perfect game going.
9. Responding
The Cougars got blown out by a good USC team 79-53 at the Roman Legends Classic in November and had less than 24 hours to figure things out. The next day, BYU beat a solid St. John’s team 74-68. It was a pattern repeated throughout the season as it seemed the Cougars always responded after a loss.
8. Comeback wins on the road
The most amazing thing happened – twice – in road wins at Saint Mary’s and San Francisco on a January weekend. BYU rallied from double digit deficits in both games and held the Gaels and Dons scoreless over long stretches of the game in earning two very big victories.
7. No games lost to COVID positive tests
Hats off to the medical staff, which helped keep the Cougars playing during the pandemic. Several games were postponed or cancelled due to COVID-19 protocols but it was always due to an issue with the opponent.
6. Beating Utah
No matter what year, no matter what the records, beating Utah is always a feel-good moment for the BYU program. A balanced scoring attack (17 from Conner Harding, 16 from Spencer Johnson and 15 from Richard Harward) propelled the Cougars to a dominant 82-64 win. As it turned out, it was the last time Larry Krystkowiak would coach against BYU as the Ute head coach. He was let go at the conclusion of the 2020-21 season.
5. Seniors say goodbye?
Much to their surprise, Matt Haarms, Alex Barcello and Brandon Averette went live mike after BYU’s senior night win against Saint Mary’s. BYU coach Mark Pope made his pitch to get them to all come back in 2021-22 and then gave them all an opportunity to speak from the heart about their time in Provo.
4. Stay on target
Barcello will go down as one of the best 3-point shooters in BYU history. In two seasons with the Cougars, Barcello made 106 of 220 3-pointers, a school career record of 48%. Against Pacific in Provo on Feb. 25, the 6-2 senior made 7 of 7 from beyond the arc to earn another spot in the BYU record books.
3. Big road win at San Diego State
If nothing else, BYU’s 72-62 road win at No. 18 San Diego State in December silenced – if only momentarily – the blockheads behind the most annoying and delusional social media feed in the country. The Cougars led by 15 at the break but the Aztecs, behind super-scorer Matt Mitchell (35 points) battled back to tie it at 61-all. A big 3-pointer by Brandon Averette allowed BYU to hold on for the win.
2. First half of the WCC title game
BYU fans would like to lock this one up in a time capsule and use it again sometime. In the first half the Cougars were clicking on all cylinders against top-ranked Gonzaga, shooting 68% from the field (21 of 31) and 69% (9 of 13) from the 3-point line. BYU scored 53 points and led by 12 points at halftime. The Zags stormed back to win 88-78 but it was a glorious 20 minutes.
1. Selection Sunday
There’s a very different feel in the room when you know you’re going to the NCAA Tournament as opposed to hoping for a bid. The Cougars were solidly in the field even before the announcement and earned a No. 6 seed.
Honorable mention: Haarms, Barcello, Averette and Lohner honored in WCC post-season awards; Lohner’s flashes of greatness, including his massive steal and dunk at Pacific; The continued growth – and marvelous personal story – of junior college transfer Gideon George; Pope deciding to live stream one of his preseason practices; Averette going for 30 points in a game against Texas Southern; Four of BYU’s six losses came to teams that advanced to the Elite 8 (Two to Gonzaga, one each to USC and UCLA); Johnson’s late steal against Pepperdine to help preserve the WCC semifinal win.