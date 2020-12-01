Bad shooting performances will happen in college basketball.
That’s what BYU experienced at Mohegan Sun Arena.
What was more disturbing about Tuesday’s embarrassing 79-53 loss to USC in the Roman Legends Classic is that the Cougars never found a way to respond to that adversity.
Instead, BYU just kept falling further and further behind an unranked Trojan team to the point of hopelessness.
“It came a little out of left field,” BYU coach Mark Pope admitted. “We have to fix it as an organization. It was super disappointing. It was not just a loss but a real gut check and a reality check and a test to see who we are. This is never an acceptable outcome.”
The overall shooting numbers are as dismal as you might expect: BYU finished at 27.5% (19 of 69) from the field and an even more frigid 23.3% (7 of 30) from the 3-point line.
Gideon George scored nine of his 11 points in the second half and Matt Haarms had 11 points, nine in the first half. But leading scorers Alex Barcello and Brandon Averette were just 4 of 18 from the field (2 of 7 from the 3-point line) and combined for only 10 points.
How futile was BYU’s offensive effort? The Cougars came up with 15 offensive rebounds but had zero second-chance points.
That hardly seems possible, but it happened.
“My gosh, it was an awful performance and as a head coach I didn’t help my team at all,” Pope said. “We’re going to do a lot of soul searching. Playing this schedule is designed to put this team in some difficult situations to find out who we are. I’m curious to see if we can respond in any way.”
USC seven-footer Evan Mobley, one of the top freshmen in the country, had a 17-point, 11-rebound game while Rice transfer Drew Peterson led the Trojans with 19 points. Former Santa Clara standout Taj Eaddy had 16 for USC, which shot 53.3% (32 of 60) from the field and outrebounded the Cougars 50-35.
There’s cold, and there’s the winter-in-the-South-Pole BYU shooting over the last eight minutes of the first half.
The Cougars went on a 9-2 run to take an 18-17 lead on a dunk from Haarms on a nice pass from Barcello with 8:35 to play. From there, BYU missed 18 of their next 19 shots. Averette made a layup – his only basket of the game – at the 4:43 mark but the rest of the Cougars shots were clankers, including 0-8 from the 3-point line.
“I know USC is a good team and they have length,” Pope said. “It didn’t feel right from the get-go. We were stagnant and we couldn’t get ourselves to go.”
Four straight points by Mobley inside to end the half gave the Trojans a 31-20 lead at the break.
BYU shot just 24% from the field (9 of 37) and 12.5% (2 of 16) from beyond the arc in the first 20 minutes. The only 3-point makes for the Cougars came from Haarms and Kolby Lee, while the rest of the team went 0 for 11.
The second half was just as bad as the Cougars started just 2 of 13 from the field. An 11-0 burst from USC featured back-to-back 3-pointers by Peterson and Eaddy for a 50-25 Trojan lead with 14:15 to play. BYU trailed by as many as 30 points in the second half.
The Cougars (3-1) has very little time to feel sorry for themselves after such a poor performance. BYU will take on St. John’s at Mohegan Sun Arena on Wednesday at 3 p.m. MT.
“There were no bright spots,” Pope said. “That doesn’t exist. This is a team deal, and to take a shellacking like that and show irrelevant fight in the game, that’s on me. We’re going to mourn and grieve and piss and moan a little bit here and acknowledge this performance for what it was. It will be really painful the next 24 hours because that’s what it is. The key to life is how you respond. There is no way we’re walking on the floor like this again tomorrow. No way that will happen.”