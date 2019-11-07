Isaac Neilson didn’t fit into BYU’s plans and Conner Toolson was a player that the Cougars were interested in, but by the time he helped Salt Lake Community win a National Junior College championship, he had already committed to Utah Valley University.
On Saturday night the two could-have-been Cougars had a point to prove. They left the Marriott Center as quiet as the pregame prayer.
UVU stunned BYU 114-101 thanks in large part to the play of Neilson and Toolson. Neilson, a junior forward, transferred from BYU to UVU. He had to sit out last season due to the NCAA transfer rule but on Saturday night he made himself at home. He erupted for 26 points. He made 10-of-12 from the field and pulled down nine rebounds.
“There are a lot of guys in that locker room that are feeling similar to me. I can’t describe this feeling. It was just amazing,” Neilson said. "Honestly, this was one of the greatest nights of my life. It means a lot to our team and our whole mantra was to shock the world and we I think we did that tonight. We just hope to continue that for the rest of the season.”
Toolson scored 21 points and knocked down four 3-pointers. Brandon Randolph just missed his second triple-double of the season. He scored 21 points, grabbed nine rebounds and passed out 14 assists. Jordan Poydas added 20 points and canned four 3-pointers.
The result was the biggest win in school history. Since UVU made the leap from junior college to Division I in 2003, the Wolverines have pulled a pair of upsets against Oregon State and Arizona State, but this trumped them all.
“This one is different than those two. There’s no doubt because of the awesome program that BYU athletics is and we’re trying to do what they do,” said UVU athletic director Vince Otoupal.
“I think this is good for basketball in Utah Valley. It’s going to make the rivalry more exciting than it already is and it will only make next year’s game (at UVU) more exciting.”
UVU went on a 15-0 run in the first half to take control of the game. The Wolverines made 18-of-37 3-pointers (49 percent) and out-rebounded BYU 43-38.
“This is a little bit of a trap game for BYU. They just played back-to-back games and they came back at about four in the morning two days ago and they had Thanksgiving,” said UVU coach Mark Pope. “They only had one practice to prepare so we were fortunate to catch them on this night, but our guys also made a great effort.”
Scheduling UVU seemed like a safe game for BYU. UVU was 12-18 overall last year and the Wolverines were picked to finish fifth in the WAC by the media, but the team made a statement earlier in the week when it pulled of the biggest comeback in school history. UVU trailed Denver by 27 points but rallied for an 88-85 win.
It turns out that confidence can be contagious.
“Down the stretch in the last eight minutes our guys had a glimpse that we had a chance to win this game,” Pope said. “We didn’t want this night to end because we wanted to keep playing because you don’t get this night every game and our guys responded.”
UVU is now 4-1 on the year and have four days to prepare for a game at Washington State. BYU dropped to 4-2 and will now prepare for a game against Utah State.