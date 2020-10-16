The Utah Valley University men’s basketball team will open the 2020-21 season with a pair of road games at Stanford and BYU. The Wolverines will travel to Palo Alto, California to play Stanford on Nov. 25 before returning to Utah County to take on the Cougars on Nov. 28 in Provo.
The games will mark the first contests for UVU since the team’s Western Athletic Conference Tournament slate was canceled in March due to COVID-19.
The Nov. 25 season opener at Stanford will mark the first-ever matchup against the Cardinal. The game will be a homecoming for head coach Mark Madsen who is a Stanford Hall of Famer and played for the Cardinal from 1996-2000. Madsen led Stanford to the Final Four in 1998.
The Wolverines face BYU for the fourth time in team history with the Cougars holding a 3-1 series advantage. The two teams last met on Nov. 9, 2018 with the Cougars taking a 75-65 win in Provo. UVU’s win in the series came on Nov. 26, 2016 with the Wolverines taking a 114-101 victory at the Marriott Center in Provo.
The remainder of UVU’s schedule will be released in the coming weeks.