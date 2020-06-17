From his location courtside at Utah Valley University men’s basketball home games in the UCCU Center, Wolverines play-by-play voice Jim McCulloch is privy to all the back and forth that occurs between players.
The trash talk aimed at guard Brandon Averette never lasted long.
“After about three or four possessions, that defensive player would just shut up, because he knew Brandon could blow by him any time,” McCulloch said. “And bless his heart, Brandon would hardly ever say a word. He’s like a silent assassin. He comes out there, gets the ball in his hands, scores his 15 points and gets 8-10-12 assists. He doesn’t beat his chest, he doesn’t point to the sky and he’s not demonstrative. He’s a leader on the court and his teammates love him.”
Averette decided last Friday to transfer from UVU to play his senior season at BYU. McCulloch, who called all 30 games Averette started for the Wolverines last season, had a unique perspective about the graduate transfer while a guest on ESPN Sports 960 with Ben Criddle on Monday.
“He’s a quality kid,” McCulloch said. “I just love Brandon to death. When he first transferred from Oklahoma State and signed with UVU I called the OSU sports information office and asked them what they could tell me about him.
“They said, ‘Oh, my goodness, we’ve had some issues here with players but never in two years have we had a single issue with Brandon Averette. We wish every player on the basketball and football teams was like Brandon.’”
McCulloch pointed out that Averette will be going into his fourth straight year playing under a different head coach, a different system or with different teammates.
“The very fact he hasn’t gone insane is amazing to me,” McCulloch said. “His redshirt year at UVU (2018-19) under Mark Pope he knew he wasn’t going to play in games so he laid it all out in practice. He ran circles around a lot of folks. Last year, it was quite a different system under Mark Madsen. Quite frankly, Brandon had to take a secondary role to T.J. Washington, who was a senior. Mark was loyal – almost to a fault – for the guys who stayed in the program and didn’t bolt for greener pastures. T.J. got a lot of emphasis and Brandon bought into it.
“We saw some flashes of greatness from Brandon last year at UVU, but we did not see the Brandon Averette he was capable of being. I hope BYU fans get to see that next season. I think they will.”
McCulloch related a story from the 2019-20 season when the Wolverines took a road trip to play UAB and Kentucky. Averette had a great game against the Blazers (18 points, four assists, 3-5 from the 3-point line) and when UVU arrived in Lexington, McCulloch compared notes with the Kentucky play-by-play announcer.
“He told me that John Calipari was telling his team they had to stop No. 11 (Averette),” McCulloch said. “He told them if they didn’t shut down No. 11, they could lose the game. That’s how much respect Calipari and Kentucky had for Brandon Averette.”
Averette scored just eight points on 3 of 11 from the field but all of the attention from the Wildcats defensively freed up Washington (22 points on 5 of 12 from the 3-point line) and Trey Woodbury (17 points, 3 of 7 from three) to keep the Wolverines close until the final three minutes.
“Brandon commands respect from opposing coaches and opposing players,” McCulloch said.
Another observation from McCulloch re-emphasized that point.
“It was amazing the number of times opposing teams would put pressure in the backcourt on UVU, but as soon as the ball got into Brandon Averette’s hands, they had been coached to get back on defense,” McCulloch said. “They would forget the full court press because he will beat you. Suddenly it’s five on four or five on three. Time after time I saw that happen, that the opposing team would back off once the ball was in Brandon’s hands.”
The UVU influence in the BYU basketball program is strong, starting with Pope bringing assistant coaches Chris Burgess and Cody Fueger along with director of basketball operations Bobby Horodyski with him after he was hired by the Cougars last year. Former UVU standout Jake Toolson finished his senior year in Provo and former Wolverine teammates Wyatt Lowell and Richard Harward sat out 2019-20 as redshirts. In addition, former UVU commit Trey Stewart, who starred at American Fork, changed his pledge to BYU before leaving on a church mission.
McCulloch said he thought Averette would be the starter at point guard for BYU in 2020-21 but that Lowell has spectacular potential.
“Brandon is good enough to start every game and play 30-plus minutes,” McCulloch said. “He’ll be the most impactful UVU transfer the first half of the season. But to be honest with you, the best player BYU picked up from UVU is Wyatt Lowell. He has a chance to go down as one of BYU’s all-time greats. He had served a mission and was just starting to feel like himself when he was WAC Freshman of the Year (2018-19). He’s had a whole year to work on his game.”