Mark Pope and the BYU men’s basketball team picked up a key recruit on Wednesday.
Richie Saunders, a 6-foot-5 shooting guard who plays at Wasatch Academy in Mt. Pleasant, chose the Cougars over Creighton and Utah State.
Saunders, who is originally from Riverton, is rated as a top 200 player by 24/7 Sports and the third best player in Utah. He played at Riverton High School as a sophomore and transferred to Wasatch Academy, where he averaged 11.5 points per game as a junior.
The Tigers play as an independent against competition from all over the country. Wasatch Academy is coached by former Lone Peak head man David Evans.
The Cougars also recruited Saunders’ teammate, Mady Sissoko, who committed to Michigan State this summer.
Saunders is expected to serve a mission before enrolling at BYU.