Local teams compete in 6A boys basketball first round: Westlake vs Riverton 10
Buy Now

Westlake forward Boston Chappell (4) looks to pass past Riverton guard Richie Saunders (24) during the first round of the UHSAA 6A Boys Basketball State Tournament in a game between the Westlake Thunder and the Riverton Silver Wolves on Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018, at the UCCU Center in Orem. Isaac Hale, Daily Herald

 Isaac Hale, Daily Herald

Mark Pope and the BYU men’s basketball team picked up a key recruit on Wednesday.

Richie Saunders, a 6-foot-5 shooting guard who plays at Wasatch Academy in Mt. Pleasant, chose the Cougars over Creighton and Utah State.

Saunders, who is originally from Riverton, is rated as a top 200 player by 24/7 Sports and the third best player in Utah. He played at Riverton High School as a sophomore and transferred to Wasatch Academy, where he averaged 11.5 points per game as a junior.

The Tigers play as an independent against competition from all over the country. Wasatch Academy is coached by former Lone Peak head man David Evans.

The Cougars also recruited Saunders’ teammate, Mady Sissoko, who committed to Michigan State this summer.

Saunders is expected to serve a mission before enrolling at BYU.

Follow Darnell Dickson on Twitter @darnellwrites or e-mail him at ddickson@heraldextra.com.

Tags

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!