BYU men's basketball vs. Saint Mary's
Buy Now

BYU guard Alex Barcello (3) lines up defensively against Saint Mary's guard Jordan Ford in a West Coast Conference game at the Marriott Center on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020.

 BYU Courtesy Photo

1. Gonzaga (11-0, 25-1)

‘Zags gave Saint Mary’s worst beating at home (90-60) since 2001

2. BYU (8-3, 19-7)

Cougars humming along on a four-game win streak

3. Saint Mary’s (7-4, 20-6)

Jordan Ford didn’t get much help in 30-point home loss to ‘Zags

4. Pacific (7-4, 19-8)

Jahlil Tripp (24 points, 15 rebounds) had game-winning 3-point play against Pepperdine

5. Santa Clara (5-5, 18-7)

Broncos haven’t won two in a row since the end of December

6. Pepperdine (6-5, 13-12)

Talented Waves 4-2 in past six games

7. San Francisco (5-6, 16-10)

Dons have lost three straight to Gonzaga, Pacific and BYU

8. Loyola Marymount (2-8, 8-16)

Lions have lost eight of past nine games

9. San Diego (2-9, 9-17)

Both of Toreros WCC wins have come against Portland

10. Portland (1-10, 9-17)

Pilots have lost 14 of past 15 contests

WCC Player of the Week

Jahlil Tripp, Sr. G, Pacific

Tripp tallied eight points, 20 rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal against USF on Feb. 6. These efforts marked the first 20-rebound game by a WCC player since USF’s Cole Dickerson pulled down 20 against Montana on Nov. 30, 2012. It also was the first 20-rebound performance in a WCC contest since BYU’s Brandon Davies recorded 22 versus San Diego on Dec. 31, 2011.

Following up this performance with another dominant night on the hardwood, Tripp poured in 24 points, grabbed 15 rebounds and added two assists and one steal in Pacific’s nail-biting, 79-78, victory over Pepperdine.

West Coast Conference

Men’s Basketball Standings

Gonzaga 11-0, 25-1

BYU 8-3, 19-7

Saint Mary’s 7-4, 20-6

Pacific 7-4, 19-8

Pepperdine 6-5, 13-12

Santa Clara 5-5, 18-7

San Francisco 5-6, 16-10

Loyola Marymount 2-8, 8-16

San Diego 2-9, 9-17

Portland 1-10, 9-17

Last Week’s Results

Thursday, Feb. 6

BYU 85, Portland 54

Pepperdine 91, Santa Clara 77

Gonzaga 85, Loyola Marymount 67

Pacific 60, San Francisco 48

Saint Mary’s 66, San Diego 60

Saturday, Feb. 8

BYU 90, San Francisco 76

Gonzaga 90, Saint Mary’s 60

Pacific 79, Pepperdine 78

San Diego 88, Portland 81 2OT

This Week’s Schedule

Thursday, Feb. 13

San Francisco at Santa Clara, 7 p.m. MT (WCC Network)

Portland at Pacific, 8 p.m. MT (WCC Network)

BYU at Loyola Marymount, 9 p.m. MT (ESPNU)

San Diego at Pepperdine, 9 p.m. MT (WCC Network)

Saturday, Feb. 15

Loyola Marymount at Santa Clara, 3 p.m. MT (WCC Network)

Pacific at Saint Mary’s, 6 p.m. MT (WCC Network)

Gonzaga at Pepperdine, 8 p.m. MT (WCC Network)

BYU at San Diego, 8 p.m. MT (CBSSN)

Follow Darnell Dickson on Twitter @darnellwrites or e-mail him at ddickson@heraldextra.com.

Tags

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!