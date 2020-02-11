1. Gonzaga (11-0, 25-1)
‘Zags gave Saint Mary’s worst beating at home (90-60) since 2001
2. BYU (8-3, 19-7)
Cougars humming along on a four-game win streak
3. Saint Mary’s (7-4, 20-6)
Jordan Ford didn’t get much help in 30-point home loss to ‘Zags
4. Pacific (7-4, 19-8)
Jahlil Tripp (24 points, 15 rebounds) had game-winning 3-point play against Pepperdine
5. Santa Clara (5-5, 18-7)
Broncos haven’t won two in a row since the end of December
6. Pepperdine (6-5, 13-12)
Talented Waves 4-2 in past six games
7. San Francisco (5-6, 16-10)
Dons have lost three straight to Gonzaga, Pacific and BYU
8. Loyola Marymount (2-8, 8-16)
Lions have lost eight of past nine games
9. San Diego (2-9, 9-17)
Both of Toreros WCC wins have come against Portland
10. Portland (1-10, 9-17)
Pilots have lost 14 of past 15 contests
WCC Player of the Week
Jahlil Tripp, Sr. G, Pacific
Tripp tallied eight points, 20 rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal against USF on Feb. 6. These efforts marked the first 20-rebound game by a WCC player since USF’s Cole Dickerson pulled down 20 against Montana on Nov. 30, 2012. It also was the first 20-rebound performance in a WCC contest since BYU’s Brandon Davies recorded 22 versus San Diego on Dec. 31, 2011.
Following up this performance with another dominant night on the hardwood, Tripp poured in 24 points, grabbed 15 rebounds and added two assists and one steal in Pacific’s nail-biting, 79-78, victory over Pepperdine.
West Coast Conference
Men’s Basketball Standings
Gonzaga 11-0, 25-1
BYU 8-3, 19-7
Saint Mary’s 7-4, 20-6
Pacific 7-4, 19-8
Pepperdine 6-5, 13-12
Santa Clara 5-5, 18-7
San Francisco 5-6, 16-10
Loyola Marymount 2-8, 8-16
San Diego 2-9, 9-17
Portland 1-10, 9-17
Last Week’s Results
Thursday, Feb. 6
BYU 85, Portland 54
Pepperdine 91, Santa Clara 77
Gonzaga 85, Loyola Marymount 67
Pacific 60, San Francisco 48
Saint Mary’s 66, San Diego 60
Saturday, Feb. 8
BYU 90, San Francisco 76
Gonzaga 90, Saint Mary’s 60
Pacific 79, Pepperdine 78
San Diego 88, Portland 81 2OT
This Week’s Schedule
Thursday, Feb. 13
San Francisco at Santa Clara, 7 p.m. MT (WCC Network)
Portland at Pacific, 8 p.m. MT (WCC Network)
BYU at Loyola Marymount, 9 p.m. MT (ESPNU)
San Diego at Pepperdine, 9 p.m. MT (WCC Network)
Saturday, Feb. 15
Loyola Marymount at Santa Clara, 3 p.m. MT (WCC Network)
Pacific at Saint Mary’s, 6 p.m. MT (WCC Network)
Gonzaga at Pepperdine, 8 p.m. MT (WCC Network)
BYU at San Diego, 8 p.m. MT (CBSSN)