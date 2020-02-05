1. Gonzaga (9-0, 23-1)
’Zags had to rally late to avoid upset at San Francisco
2. BYU (6-3, 17-7)
Cougars took care of business by defending home court against Saint Mary’s
3. Saint Mary’s (6-3, 19-5)
Gaels tied for second but have two games left against Gonzaga
4. San Francisco (5-4, 16-8)
Dons gave Gonzaga all it could handle before falling by four
5. Santa Clara (5-4, 18-6)
Five players in double figures in rout of Portland on Saturday
6. Pacific (5-4, 17-8)
Tigers pounded past LMU and San Diego last week with solid defense
7. Pepperdine (5-4, 12-11)
Waves salvaged week with OT win at LMU, Kam Edwards with 27 points
8. Loyola Marymount (2-7, 8-15)
Lions have dropped seven of past eight games
9. San Diego (1-8, 8-16)
Toreros have lost eight of past nine games
10. Portland (1-8, 9-15)
Pilots wobbling after losing 12 of past 13 contests
WCC Player of the Week
Filip Petrusev, So. F, Gonzaga
Petrusev was key in guiding the No. 2/2 ’Zags to road wins at Santa Clara and San Francisco. He totaled 54 points and 20 rebounds in Gonzaga’s 35th and 36th straight regular season wins over conference opponents, and 36th and 37th consecutive conference road victories. It also lengthened the Bulldogs’ national best road win streak to 16 straight victories.
Petrusev made 22 of his 32 shots from the field (68.8%), including 14-of-18 at Santa Clara. Against the Broncos, he scored a career-high 31 points, while grabbing nine rebounds. The sophomore recorded his sixth double-double of the season, scoring 23 points and grabbing 11 boards.