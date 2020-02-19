1. Gonzaga (12-0, 26-1)
No. 2-ranked ’Zags will face very intense environment at Marriott Center
2. BYU (10-3, 21-7)
No. 23 Cougars earn first AP ranking since 2011
3. Saint Mary’s (8-4, 21-6)
Fitts/Ford combo is difficult to defend
4. Pacific (8-5, 20-9)
Loss to Saint Mary’s ended five-game winning streak for Tigers
6. Pepperdine (7-6, 14-13)
Waves have played Gonzaga well in two close losses
7. San Francisco (6-6, 17-10)
Dons ended three-game skid with victory at Santa Clara
5. Santa Clara (5-7, 18-9)
Broncos are just 4-7 since 14-2 start to season
8. Loyola Marymount (3-9, 9-17)
Lions were on five-game losing streak until beating Santa Clara
9. San Diego (2-11, 9-19)
Toreros playing best ball despite close losses to Pepperdine and BYU
10. Portland (1-11, 9-18)
Pilots have lost 15 of past 16 contests
WCC Player of the Week
Filip Petrusev, So. F, Gonzaga
Petrusev recorded his eighth double-double of the season in the No. 2 Zags’ 18th straight win Saturday at Pepperdine. He scored 27 points and pulled down 12 rebounds in Gonzaga’s 39th consecutive conference regular season win and 39th WCC road win in-a-row. The sophomore added three assists, a steal and a block in 35 minutes.
The Belgrade, Serbia, native is second in the conference averaging 8.04 rebounds per game, third with 17.56 points per game, and fifth in blocks per game (0.93).