WCC Men’s Basketball Power Rankings
1. Gonzaga (6-0, 20-1)
Top-ranked ‘Zags looking pretty unbeatable with two-game lead
2. Saint Mary’s (3-2, 16-4)
When Ford and Fitz are both scoring, look out for the Gaels
3. BYU (3-2, 14-6)
Cougars need quick return from injury for Childs
4. Santa Clara (3-2, 16-4)
Broncos have won 15 straight games at home
5. Pacific (3-2, 15-6)
Matchup with Cougars on Thursday, Pacific is 10-2 at home this season
6. San Francisco (3-2, 14-6)
Jordan Ratinho set USF career 3-point record last week (237)
7. Pepperdine (2-3, 9-10)
Colbey Ross averaging 20.2 points, 7.3 assists per game
8. San Diego (1-5, 8-13)
Win vs. Portland on Saturday broke five-game losing streak
9. Loyola Marymount (1-4, 7-12)
Eli Scott continues to carry Lions (16 points, 6.5 rebounds, 4.6 assists per game)
10. Portland (1-4, 9-11)
Pilots have lost eight of past nine games
WCC Player of the Week
Corey Kispert, Jr. G, Gonzaga
Kispert helped No. 1 Gonzaga to its 11th and 12th straight wins this past week. He averaged 17.5 points on 50 percent shooting from the field. The junior made seven of his 12 three-point attempts (58.3 percent) and six of his seven shots from the free-throw line (85.7 percent). He grabbed eight rebounds during the week, and dished out three assists.
West Coast Conference
Men’s Basketball Standings
Gonzaga 6-0, 20-1
Santa Clara 3-2. 16-4
Saint Mary’s 3-2, 16-4
Pacific 3-2, 15-6
BYU 3-2, 14-6
San Francisco 3-2, 14-6
Pepperdine 2-3, 9-10
Portland 1-4, 9-11
Loyola Marymount 1-4, 7-12
San Diego 1-5, 8-13
Last Week’s Results
Thursday, Jan. 16
Gonzaga 104, Santa Clara 54
BYU 93, San Diego 70
Pepperdine 75, Loyola Marymount 67
Pacific 65, Portland 55
Saturday, Jan. 18
Gonzaga 92, BYU 69
San Francisco 61, Loyola Marymount 53
Saint Mary’s 78, Pepperdine 69
Santa Clara 84, Pacific 70
San Diego 77, Portland 67
This Week’s Schedule
Thursday
BYU at Pacific, 8 p.m. MT (WCC Network)
Portland at Loyola Marymount, 8 p.m. MT (WCC Network)
Pepperdine at Santa Clara, 8 p.m. MT (WCC Network)
San Francisco at Saint Mary’s, 8:30 p.m. MT (CBSSN)
Saturday
BYU at San Francisco, 3 p.m. MT (WCC Network)
Santa Clara at San Diego, 4 p.m. MT (WCC Network)
Portland at Pepperdine, 6 p.m. MT (WCC Network)
Saint Mary’s at Loyola Marymount, 7 p.m. MT (WCC Network)
Pacific at Gonzaga, 8 p.m. MT (WCC Network)