1. Gonzaga (15-1, 29-2)
‘Zags playing for No. 1 NCAA Tourney seed in Vegas
2. BYU (13-3, 24-7)
Cougars end regular season on nine-game winning streak
3. Saint Mary’s (11-5, 24-7)
Gaels can improve NCAA seeding at WCC Tourney
4. Pacific (11-5, 23-9)
WCC Tourney darkhorse has won eight of past nine games
5. San Francisco (9-7, 20-11)
Dons earned No. 4 WCC seed with 2-point win over LMU
6. Pepperdine (8-8, 15-15)
Waves one of those teams that could get hot during WCC Tourney
7. Santa Clara (6-10, 19-12)
Broncos get late game vs. Portland in WCC Tourney opening round
8. Loyola Marymount (4-12, 10-20)
Lions have lost 11 games in a row
9. San Diego (2-14, 9-22)
Toreros open WCC Tourney against LMU on Thursday
10. Portland (1-15, 9-22)
Pilots have lost 19 of past 20 contests
WCC Player of the Week
Yoeli Childs 6-8 Sr. F, BYU
Childs set a career high with 38 points against Pepperdine in an 81-64 victory on Saturday in Malibu to win his second straight weekly honor. He also added 14 rebounds while making 17 of 27 from the field. Childs posted his third straight double-double, his seventh of the season and 44th of his career.
West Coast Conference Tournament Schedule
Thursday, March 5
First Round
No. 8 Loyola Marymount (10-20) vs. No. 9 San Diego (9-22), 7 p.m. MT (BYUtv, WCC Network)
No. 7 Santa Clara (19-12) vs. No. 10 Portland (9-22), 9 p.m. MT (BYUtv, WCC Network)
Friday, March 6
Second Round
No. 5 San Francisco (20-11) vs. 8-9 winner, 7 p.m. MT (BYUtv, WCC Network)
No. 6 Pepperdine (15-15) vs. 7-10 winner, 9 p.m. MT (BYUtv, WCC Network)
Saturday, March 7
Quarterfinals
No. 4 Pacific (23-9) vs. 5-8-9 winner, 8 p.m. MT (ESPN2)
No. 3 Saint Mary’s (24-7) vs. 6-7-10 winner, 10 p.m. MT (ESPN2)
Monday, March 9
Semifinals
No. 1 Gonzaga (29-2) vs. 4-5-8-9 winner, 7 p.m. MT (ESPN)
No. 2 BYU (24-7) vs. 3-6-7-10 winner, 9:30 p.m. MT (ESPN2)
Tuesday, March 10
Championship Game
7 p.m. MT (ESPN)