Childs scores career-high 38 as No. 17 BYU wins 9th straight

BYU forward Yoeli Childs (23) is greeted by Kolby Lee as he walks off the court during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Pepperdine on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, in Malibu, Calif. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

 Ringo H.W. Chiu

1. Gonzaga (15-1, 29-2)

‘Zags playing for No. 1 NCAA Tourney seed in Vegas

2. BYU (13-3, 24-7)

Cougars end regular season on nine-game winning streak

3. Saint Mary’s (11-5, 24-7)

Gaels can improve NCAA seeding at WCC Tourney

4. Pacific (11-5, 23-9)

WCC Tourney darkhorse has won eight of past nine games

5. San Francisco (9-7, 20-11)

Dons earned No. 4 WCC seed with 2-point win over LMU

6. Pepperdine (8-8, 15-15)

Waves one of those teams that could get hot during WCC Tourney

7. Santa Clara (6-10, 19-12)

Broncos get late game vs. Portland in WCC Tourney opening round

8. Loyola Marymount (4-12, 10-20)

Lions have lost 11 games in a row

9. San Diego (2-14, 9-22)

Toreros open WCC Tourney against LMU on Thursday

10. Portland (1-15, 9-22)

Pilots have lost 19 of past 20 contests

WCC Player of the Week

Yoeli Childs 6-8 Sr. F, BYU

Childs set a career high with 38 points against Pepperdine in an 81-64 victory on Saturday in Malibu to win his second straight weekly honor. He also added 14 rebounds while making 17 of 27 from the field. Childs posted his third straight double-double, his seventh of the season and 44th of his career.

West Coast Conference Tournament Schedule

Thursday, March 5

First Round

No. 8 Loyola Marymount (10-20) vs. No. 9 San Diego (9-22), 7 p.m. MT (BYUtv, WCC Network)

No. 7 Santa Clara (19-12) vs. No. 10 Portland (9-22), 9 p.m. MT (BYUtv, WCC Network)

Friday, March 6

Second Round

No. 5 San Francisco (20-11) vs. 8-9 winner, 7 p.m. MT (BYUtv, WCC Network)

No. 6 Pepperdine (15-15) vs. 7-10 winner, 9 p.m. MT (BYUtv, WCC Network)

Saturday, March 7

Quarterfinals

No. 4 Pacific (23-9) vs. 5-8-9 winner, 8 p.m. MT (ESPN2)

No. 3 Saint Mary’s (24-7) vs. 6-7-10 winner, 10 p.m. MT (ESPN2)

Monday, March 9

Semifinals

No. 1 Gonzaga (29-2) vs. 4-5-8-9 winner, 7 p.m. MT (ESPN)

No. 2 BYU (24-7) vs. 3-6-7-10 winner, 9:30 p.m. MT (ESPN2)

Tuesday, March 10

Championship Game

7 p.m. MT (ESPN)

Follow Darnell Dickson on Twitter @darnellwrites or e-mail him at ddickson@heraldextra.com.

