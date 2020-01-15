BYU MenÕs basketball vs. Nevada 13
WCC Men’s Basketball Power Rankings



1. Gonzaga (4-0, 18-1)

‘Zags beat San Diego and LMU by a combined 69 points

2. Santa Clara (2-1, 15-3)

Are Broncos for real? Santa Clara took down Saint Mary’s on Vrankic putback

3. BYU (2-1, 13-5)

Cougars showing they can still play well while waiting for Childs’ finger to heal

4. Pacific (2-1, 14-5)

Tigers embark on road trip to Portland and Santa Clara this week

5. Saint Mary’s (2-2, 15-4)

Ford averaging 30 ppg in past three contests, but Gaels lost two of three

6. San Francisco (2-2, 13-6)

Dons had good week with wins against Santa Clara and Pacific

7. Pepperdine (1-2, 8-9)

Kameron Edwards with season-high 23 points in win against San Diego

8. Portland (1-2, 9-9)

Pilots have lost have lost six of past seven games

8. Loyola Marymount (1-2, 7-10)

Lions drilled by Gonzaga by 25 points last week

10. San Diego (0-4, 7-12)

Rebuilding still in progress for Toreros, who have lost five of past six

WCC Player of the Week

Charles Minlend, Jr. G, San Francisco

Minlend was instrumental in the Dons 2-0 week which included two wins over previously unbeaten teams in conference play. For the week, Minlend averaged 22.0 points per game, while shooting 52.2 percent from the field. From beyond the arc, Minlend was 5-for-8. He also had 11 rebounds, averaging 5.5 boards per game.

West Coast Conference Men’s Basketball Standings

Gonzaga 4-0, 18-1

Santa Clara 2-1, 15-3

Pacific 2-1, 14-5

BYU 2-1, 13-5

Saint Mary’s 2-2, 15-4

San Francisco 2-2, 13-6

Portland 1-2, 9-9

Pepperdine 1-2, 8-9

Loyola Marymount 1-2, 7-10

San Diego 0-4, 7-12

Last Week’s Schedule

Thursday, Jan. 9

Gonzaga 94, San Diego 50

Saint Mary’s 87, BYU 84 OT

San Francisco 80, Santa Clara 61

Saturday, Jan. 11

Gonzaga 87, Loyola Marymount 62

San Francisco 79, Pacific75

Santa Clara 67, Saint Mary’s 66

BYU 96, Portland 70

Pepperdine 84, San Diego 78

This Week’s Schedule

Thursday, Jan. 16

San Diego at BYU, 7 p.m. MT (BYUtv)

Loyola Marymount at Pepperdine, 7 p.m. MT (WCC Network)

Pacific at Portland, 8 p.m. MT (WCC Network)

Santa Clara at Gonzaga, 9 p.m. MT (ESPN2)

Saturday, Jan. 18

Loyola Marymount at San Francisco, 2 p.m. MT (WCC Network)

Saint Mary’s at Pepperdine, 2 p.m. MT (CBSSN)

Pacific at Santa Clara, 7 p.m. MT (WCC Network)

BYU at Gonzaga, 8 p.m. MT (ESPN2)

San Diego at Portland, 8 p.m. MT (WCC Network)

