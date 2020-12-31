As COVID-19 threatens every college basketball game on the schedule, the BYU men have been able to play all 11 games in its preseason schedule.
The Cougars have been fortunate: Four other West Coast Conference programs have had to pause activities due to coronavirus protocols and have had numerous games canceled. In fact, positive COVID-19 tests early this week caused the postponement of two games to start WCC play.
BYU’s luck ran out on Wednesday: A positive COVID-19 test within the Pepperdine program resulted in the postponement of the Cougars’ opener in Malibu on Thursday.
“Playing 11 games in this environment, especially after what we went through at the end of last season, is great,” BYU coach Mark Pope said. “We were one of a handful of teams in our little slice of the sports world that had a tragic end of the season last year after the guys had finally earned a chance to get there (the NCAAs) and didn’t get to go. it makes us grateful every time we step on the court. Our performance team is taking every single precaution we have all been very fortunate. We’ve been very blessed to get 11 games in.”
The Cougars are 9-2 heading into WCC play, which will now begin on Saturday at San Diego.
“We know ourselves so much better than we did a month ago, 11 games ago,” Pope said. “I don’t know if I’ve ever learned as much about a team in the nonconference than this team. It’s just been a barrage of information, dynamic and changing information every single day and game. I’m proud of the progress we’ve made.”
BYU responded to its two losses — one to USC and another at home against Boise State — with victories and still haven’t lost back-to-back games since Pope took over last year.
“I’d give them a ‘A,’” Pope said. “I don’t say that because were playing perfect basketball, but an ‘A’ in terms of focus, which has been tremendous. Their drive has been tremendous and their determination has been tremendous. This COVID and all the craziness it brings, it’s the worst thing for an athlete and a team. You have this built-in excuse always sitting right there that you can grab whenever you want. But the guys have stayed focused through all the challenges and it’s a real credit to them. That’s what I give them an ‘A’ for.”
The continued progress of 7-foot-3 grad transfer Matt Haarms has helped the Cougars grow into more of what they can ultimately become. Haarms is averaging 11 points, four rebounds and two blocks per game while shooting 51.9% from the field.
“I think we’re pretty satisfied with the preseason,” he said. “We’ve gotten some great wins already. We’re getting better every single game and we’re really proud of that. Conference is starting and that’s tough. The young guys on the team, I don’t think they know how tough that starts getting. Pepperdine is a really good team and we have to be ready to play some better competition.”
One of the young players, freshman Caleb Lohner, has been told to expect more once league play begins.
“They’ve been telling me it’s going to be a beast,” Lohner said. “We’re excited. We’ve been preparing for this all year and we’re excited to get things going.”
Here’s a look at how the WCC shapes up in 2021.
West Coast Conference Power Rankings 1. No. 1 Gonzaga (9-0)
KenPom Ranking: 1
Trending: The ‘Zags have wins over four ranked teams in the preseason.
Best player: Corey Kispert, 6-7 Sr. G/F (22.4 ppg, 52% 3s)
Best win: A 99-88 victory against No. 3 Iowa on Dec. 19.
The Word: How much talent can one team have? Even with a two-week pause for positive COVID-19 tests the ‘Zags haven’t skipped a beat. Kispert, Timme and Suggs are just the tip of the spear: Gonzaga has three or four other players who can have big games as well including guard Joel Ayayi, who every night is a triple-double waiting to happen. Last year, the ‘Zags were in line for a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. They might be the No. 1 overall seed this season.
2. BYU (9-2)
KenPom Ranking: 67
Trending: The Cougars have not lost two games in a row since Mark Pope took over in 2019-20.
Best player: Alex Barcello, 6-2 Sr. G (16.9 pgg, 4.8 apg)
Best win: A 72-62 victory at No. 18 San Diego State on Dec. 18.
The Word: BYU lost so many important pieces from last year’s team no one would have been surprised if the Cougars had taken a big step back. But Mark Pope nabbed a couple of great grad transfers and BYU appears to be right in the thick of things again. BYU isn’t as efficient offensively as last year’s squad but it is deeper and more versatile.
3. Saint Mary’s (8-2)
KenPom Ranking: 68
Trending: The Gaels won eight games in a row before losing to San Diego State 74-49 on Dec. 22.
Best player: Tommy Kuhse, 6-2 Sr. G (14.8 ppg, 5.7 apg)
Best win: A 73-61 victory against UTEP on Dec. 8.
The Word: Kuhse has come on strong and looks like the Gaels will once again be a very tough matchup every night. The loss to San Diego State is cause for concern because Saint Mary’s shot so poorly. Shooting is usually one of the team’s strengths, as is a sticky defensive effort.
4. San Francisco (6-4)
KenPom Ranking: 74
Trending: The Dons open WCC play against San Diego. The two teams have split the past 10 meetings.
Best player: Jamaree Bouyea 6-2 Sr. G (17.4 ppg, 4.1 apg)
Best win: A 61-60 victory against No. 4 Virginia on Nov. 27 at the Mohegan Sun Bubbleville Pod.
The Word: Kahlil Shabazz and Bouyea can push the tempo against any team and the win against Virginia caught the attention of the national media. The Dons are a streaky shooting team that can hurt you a number of different ways.
5. Pepperdine (4-5)
KenPom ranking: 144
Trending: The Waves lost two straight games — both to UC Santa Barbara — to end the preseason.
Best player: Colbey Ross, 6-1 Sr. G (19.9 ppg, 7.2 apg)
Best win: A 74-62 victory against Cal on Dec. 9, the Waves first-ever win against the Bears.
The Word: It’s been a slow start for the Waves despite Ross and Kessler Edwards (17.2 ppg) showing they can score against anyone. Two straight losses to UCSB are surprising for Lorenzo Romar’s most talented team since he took over two seasons ago.
6. Santa Clara (6-2)
KenPom Ranking: 127
Trending: The Broncos won six straight games to open the season before losing to Colorado State and USC to end the nonconference slate.
Best player: Josip Vrankic, 6-9 Sr. F (16.6 ppg, 8.7 rpg)
Best win: A 53-47 victory against Cal State-Bakersfield on Dec. 2.
The Word: Vrankic is a handful in the post and Florida Gulf Coast grad transfer Christian Carlyle is starting to find his stride. The Broncos have been winning with defense, allowing just over 60 points per game.
7. Loyola Marymount (5-3)
KenPom Ranking: 125
Trending: Due to COVID-19 protocols the Lions haven’t played since Dec. 19 and are pausing team activities to start WCC play.
Best player: Eli Scott 6-5 Sr. F (13.9 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 3.4 apg)
Best win: A 51-48 victory against UC Irvine on Dec. 17.
The Word: New coach Stan Johnson has the Lions on a three-game winning streak, riding the multi-talented Scott along with Dameane Douglas and Joe Quintana. Mattias Markusson (7-3) gives LMU some solid defense in the post. But the Lions are in pause mode now because of COVID-19, which will delay the start of their WCC schedule.
8. Pacific (3-1)
KenPom Ranking: 137
Trending: The Tigers have only played one game since Dec. 2, a 92-54 win against Westmore on Dec. 20.
Best player: Jeremiah Bailey 6-6 Jr. F (14.8 ppg, 6.3 rpg)
Best win: A 66-60 victory against UC Riverside on Nov. 25.
The Word: Life without the graduated Jahlil Tripp has been tough for the Tigers, which have had ten games canceled or postponed due to COVID-19. Bailey has been the most consistent player but Damon Stoudamire has had few games to evaluate just what Pacific does well. The Tigers have had to pause activities twice in the preseason and their Jan. 2 WCC opener with Portland has been postponed.
9. Portland (6-2)
KenPom Ranking: 267
Trending: The Pilots have won six of their past seven games.
Best player: Ahmed Ali, 5-11 Sr. G (19.0 ppg)
Best win: An 87-86 overtime victory at Oregon State on Dec. 10.
The Word: The overtime win at Oregon State shows the Pilots can be dangerous. Ali, who transferred from Hawaii, had a 28-point game in a win against Portland State. JC transfer Eddie Davis had a double-double (19 points, 10 rebounds) in a win against Montana State.
10. San Diego (1-3)
KenPom Ranking: 190
Trending: The Toreros have paused twice for COVID-19 during the preseason.
Best player: Joey Calcaterra 6-3 Jr. G (15.5 ppg)
Best win: A 70-61 victory at Cal Poly on Dec. 16.
The Word: The Toreros have also had to pause for COVID-19 twice in the preseason and Sam Scholl’s team is still trying to figure out how newcomers Chris Herren Jr. (Boston College), Josh Parrish (Rice) and Ben Pyle (Western Illinois) figure into things. An 83-53 loss against UC Irvine shows USD has a long way to go.