WCC Men’s Basketball Power Rankings
1. Gonzaga (7-0, 21-1)
‘Zags have won past five WCC games by an average of 35 points
2. Saint Mary’s (5-2, 18-4)
Gaels in second place but have yet to play Gonzaga
3. San Francisco (4-3, 15-7)
Under dictionary definition of “unconscious” there is a picture of Khalil Shabazz
4. BYU (4-3, 15-7)
Cougars meet Saint Mary’s on Saturday, lost to the Gaels in OT in Moraga
5. Santa Clara (4-3, 17-5)
Broncos host Gonzaga after splitting with Pepperdine (OT loss) and USD (win) last week
6. Pepperdine (4-3, 11-10)
Waves are 8-4 in past 12 games
7. Pacific (3-4, 15-8)
After great start, Tigers have lost three of past four games
8. Loyola Marymount (2-5, 8-13)
Lions have dropped five of past six games
9. San Diego (1-6, 8-14)
Only victory for Toreros in league play was last week at Portland (77-67)
10. Portland (1-6, 9-13)
Pilots have lost ten of past 11 games
WCC Player of the Week
Kameron Edwards, Sr. F, Pepperdine
Edwards averaged 18.5 points and 11.0 rebounds as the Waves won twice and moved all the way up into a tie for third place in the WCC standings. He also posted averages of 2.0 steals, 1.5 assists and 1.0 blocks.
West Coast Conference
Men’s Basketball Standings
Gonzaga 7-0, 21-1
Saint Mary’s 5-2, 18-4
Santa Clara 4-3, 17-5
San Francisco 4-3, 15-7
BYU 4-3, 15-7
Pepperdine 4-3, 11-10
Pacific 3-4, 15-8
Loyola Marymount 2-5, 8-13
Portland 1-6, 9-13
San Diego 1-6, 8-14
Last Week’s Results
Jan. 23
BYU 74, Pacific 60
Loyola Marymount 77, Portland 65
Pepperdine 90, Santa Clara 86 OT
Saint Mary’s 58, San Francisco 48
Jan. 25
San Francisco 83, BYU 82
Santa Clara 65, San Diego 52
Pepperdine 80, Portland 69
Saint Mary’s 73, Loyola Marymount 62
Gonzaga 92, Pacific 59
This Week’s Schedule
Thursday, Jan. 30
Pepperdine at BYU, 6:30 p.m. MT (CBS Sports Network)
Portland at Saint Mary’s, 8 p.m. MT (WCC Network)
San Francisco at San Diego, 8 p.m. MT (WCC Network)
Loyola Marymount at Pacific, 8 p.m. MT (WCC Network)
Gonzaga at Santa Clara, 8:30 p.m. MT (WCC Network)
Saturday, Feb. 1
Gonzaga at San Francisco, 2 p.m. MT (WCC Network)
Pepperdine at Loyola Marymount, 4 p.m. MT (WCC Network)
Santa Clara at Portland, 6 p.m. MT (WCC Network)
San Diego at Pacific, 8 p.m. MT (WCC Network)
Saint Mary’s at BYU, 8 p.m. MT (ESPN2)