WCC Men’s Basketball Power Rankings
1. Gonzaga (13-1, 27-2)
Despite loss to Cougars, ‘Zags still lead conference by two games.
2. BYU (12-3, 23-7)
Cougars end regular season with difficult road game at Pepperdine.
3. Saint Mary’s (10-4, 23-6)
Gaels need a win at Gonzaga and loss by BYU to catch Cougars for second place.
4. Pacific (9-5, 21-9)
Tigers have won six of past seven games, ends with two on the road.
5. San Francisco (7-7, 18-11)
Dons defense was key in OT victory against Pepperdine last week.
6. Pepperdine (8-7, 15-14)
Waves have risen to the occasion against top opponents this season.
7. Santa Clara (5-9, 18-11)
Broncos finish with home games against Saint Mary’s and Portland.
8. Loyola Marymount
(4-10, 10-18)
Lions have lost nine games in a row, finish with two home games.
9. San Diego (2-12, 9-20)
Toreros travel to Gonzaga, end at home against Pacific.
10. Portland (1-13, 9-20)
Pilots have lost 17 of past 18 contests.
WCC Player of the Week
Yoeli Childs 6-8 Sr. F, BYU
Childs led the Cougars to home wins against Santa Clara (85-75) and No. 2 Gonzaga (91-78) while averaging 25.0 points, 10.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.5 steals. He shot 51.3 percent from the field and 42.9 percent from 3-point range and posted his fifth and sixth double-doubles of the season.
Childs scored 28 points on 12 of 19 shooting and added 10 rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block in No. 23 BYU’s upset win over No. 2 Gonzaga.
Men’s Basketball Standings
Gonzaga 13-1, 27-2
BYU 12-3, 23-7
Saint Mary’s 10-4, 23-6
Pacific 9-5, 21-9
Pepperdine 8-7, 15-14
San Francisco 7-7, 18-11
Santa Clara 5-9, 18-11
Loyola Marymount 4-10, 10-18
San Diego 2-12, 9-20
Portland 1-13, 9-20
Last Week’s Results
Thursday, Feb. 20
BYU 85, Santa Clara 75
Pepperdine 66, Portland 59
Gonzaga 71, San Francisco 54
Saint Mary’s 57, Loyola Marymount 51
Saturday, Feb. 22
San Francisco 63, Pepperdine 61 OT
Saint Mary’s 92, San Diego 63
BYU 91, Gonzaga 78
Loyola Marymount 66, Portland 58
Pacific 87, Santa Clara 74
This Week’s Schedule Thursday, Feb. 27
San Diego at Gonzaga, 7 p.m.
Pacific at Loyola Marymount, 8 p.m.
Portland at San Francisco, 8 p.m.
Saint Mary’s at Santa Clara, 8 p.m. (CBSSN)
Saturday, Feb. 29
BYU at Pepperdine, 4 p.m. (CBSSN)
San Francisco at Loyola Marymount, 6 p.m.
Saint Mary’s at Gonzaga, 8 p.m.
Pacific at San Diego, 8 p.m.
Portland at Santa Clara, 8 p.m.
END OF REGULAR SEASON