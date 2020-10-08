With the release of the West Coast Conference men’s basketball schedule for 2020-21 on Thursday, BYU fans are probably wondering if they will be able to attend any of the games at the Marriott Center.
Or whether they should be making post-season travel plans.
The coronavirus – as well as a huge turnover on the roster – provides a lot of unknowns as the NCAA pushes forward with the college basketball season.
It’s good to know when the Cougars open league play – Dec. 31 at Pepperdine – and the dates for matchups with Gonzaga and Saint Mary’s. BYU travels to Spokane on February 6 and ends the regular season at home against the ‘Zags on February 27. The Cougars play in Moraga against the Gaels on January 14 – BYU hasn’t won at University Credit Union Pavilion since 2014 – and faces Saint Mary’s in the Marriott Center on February 11.
Last season was a good one for the WCC with Gonzaga, BYU and Saint Mary’s all in line for single-digit seeds in the NCAA Tournament before COVID-19 forced a cancellation of the event. Those team plus San Francisco were all in the Top 75 of ESPN’s BPI poll. Three other teams – Pacific, Pepperdine and Santa Clara – would have likely earned post-season consideration as well.
As programs around the country struggle to put together a good non-conference schedule the relative strength of the WCC becomes very important if BYU wants to put together a good enough resume to make the NCAA Tournament in 2020-21.
In 2019-20, BYU finished second in the WCC with a 13-3 mark, including a perfect home record of 8-0 that featured a 91-78 win over No. 2 Gonzaga and a thrilling 81-79 victory against Saint Mary's. The Cougars' only losses on the road came at Gonzaga, Saint Mary's and San Francisco. BYU concluded the 2019-20 season ranked No. 18/16 in the AP and USA Today Coaches.
The ‘Zags are getting a lot of preseason buzz and could be ranked No. 1 in the early polls. Gonzaga is very young but its last recruiting class was the best in school history. Saint Mary’s may be rebuilding with All-Conference guard Jordan Ford exhausting his eligibility but Pacific and Pepperdine are teams that could be even better this season.
Mark Pope welcomes the return of six letterwinners on the 2020-21 BYU roster, including four with starting experience in a BYU uniform in Alex Barcello, Gavin Baxter, Connor Harding and Kolby Lee. Utah Valley transfers Richard Hardward and Wyatt Lowell are eligible after sitting out last season while graduate transfers Brandon Averette and Matt Haarms and highly-touted freshman Caleb Lohner headline a talented cast of newcomers.
BYU’s nonconference schedule for the 2020-21 season along with game times and broadcast plans for the WCC schedule will be announced at a later date.
This marks year three of the modified WCC men's basketball schedule. The 16-game schedule is the result of changes adopted by the WCC Presidents' Council as part of the Conference's Men's Basketball Enhancement Plan.
The West Coast Conference plans to celebrate its 13th year in Las Vegas when the 2021 West Coast Conference Basketball Tournaments return to the Orleans Arena from March 4-9.