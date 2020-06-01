BYU Mens basketball vs. Santa Clara 05
In the “going about our business as usual” category, the West Coast Conference has announced the 16 conference matchups for each of its 10 men's basketball teams for the 2020-21 season.

Fear not, BYU fans: The Cougars still get their home and away series against Gonzaga and Saint Mary’s. Those games always mean something in the conference race and the two matchups against the Bulldogs and the Gaels in the Marriott Center produced the largest crowds of the season (18,987 and 15,212). BYU will play Santa Clara (home) and Loyola Marymount (away) just once.

This is the third season the WCC will play a 16-game schedule after changes adopted by the WCC Presidents' Council as part of the Conference's Men's Basketball Enhancement Plan prior to the start of the 2018-19 season. The move was made to provide more out-of-conference opportunities for teams in the WCC to increase their NET rankings.

The matchups detailed below designate the 16-game home and away opponents for the upcoming season based on a Conference formula including the 2018-19 & 2019-20 team NET rankings, last year's West Coast Conference tournament seedings, and a spring survey of the league's 10 head coaches.

The 2021 West Coast Conference Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournaments will take place March 4-9 at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas.

Conference play will begin on Thursday, December 31, 2020. Specific dates and times for each game will be announced later this summer after the conference's league schedule is finalized.

BYU

Home/Road: Gonzaga, Pacific, Pepperdine, Portland, Saint Mary's, San Diego, San Francisco

Home: Santa Clara

Road: LMU

Gonzaga

Home/Road: BYU, Pacific, Pepperdine, Saint Mary's, San Diego, San Francisco, Santa Clara

Home: LMU

Road: Portland

Loyola Marymount

Home/Road: Pacific, Pepperdine, Portland, Saint Mary’s, San Diego, San Francisco, Santa Clara

Home: BYU

Road: Gonzaga

Pacific

Home/Road: BYU, Gonzaga, LMU, Portland, Saint Mary's, San Diego, Santa Clara

Home: San Francisco

Road: Pepperdine

Pepperdine

Home/Road: BYU, Gonzaga, LMU, Portland, Saint Mary’s, San Diego, San Francisco

Home: Pacific

Road: Santa Clara

Portland

Home/Road: BYU, LMU, Pacific, Pepperdine, San Diego, San Francisco, Santa Clara

Home: Gonzaga

Road: Saint Mary's

Saint Mary's

Home/Road: BYU, Gonzaga, LMU, Pacific, Pepperdine, San Francisco, Santa Clara

Home: Portland

Road: San Diego

San Diego

Home/Road: BYU, Gonzaga, LMU, Pacific, Pepperdine, Portland, Santa Clara

Home: Saint Mary’s

Road: San Francisco

San Francisco

Home/Road: BYU, Gonzaga, LMU, Pepperdine, Portland, Saint Mary's, Santa Clara

Home: San Diego

Road: Pacific

Santa Clara

Home/Road: Gonzaga, LMU, Pacific, Portland, Saint Mary's, San Diego, San Francisco

Home: Pepperdine

Road: BYU

The scheduling matchups for West Coast Conference men's basketball do not impact the women's basketball schedule which will continue the traditional 18-game, double round-robin league slate in 2020-21.

