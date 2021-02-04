Raise your hand if you’re a West Coast Conference team still playing basketball.
The head count isn’t encouraging.
Half of the league’s ten teams have paused activities this week due to COVID-19 protocols, which has made a mess of the schedule. BYU at Portland is the only one still alive of the nine games originally scheduled for the Thursday/Saturday slate.
On Wednesday, Gonzaga announced two changes to its schedule: a game against Pacific on Thursday in Stockton and a moving the BYU game in Provo from Feb. 27 to Feb. 8.
As of Wednesday, Santa Clara, San Francisco, Loyola Marymount, Saint Mary’s and San Diego have all hit pause.
The Cougars game at San Diego on Tuesday was rumored postponed, then canceled by the Toreros, who ended up canceling five games over the next two weeks during their shutdown.
The NCAA mandated before the season that a team had to play at least 13 games to be eligible for the NCAA Tournament. Eight of the WCC’s teams have played at least 13 games with San Diego (nine) and Pacific (nine) still struggling to reach the threshold.
Early in the conference season, the WCC and its teams were committed to rescheduling postponed games. They are running out of time to shoehorn those games into the schedule and more canceled games are likely before the postseason.
The WCC Tournament is supposed to take place March 4-9 at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas, but how many teams will be available to play? What will the format be if multiple teams are on pause due to COVID-19 protocols? Is it worth the risk for Gonzaga and BYU, the league’s two teams who have likely earned a spot in the NCAA Tournament? Is it worth the risk for any of the teams to play?
Those are difficult questions the WCC must answer in the next month.
The Cougars have six games remaining on their schedule, three on the road and three at home. The road games are at Portland on Thursday, at Pacific on Feb. 18 and at Loyola Marymount on Feb 20. The home contests are Gonzaga in the Marriott Center on Feb. 8, Saint Mary’s on Feb. 11 and Santa Clara on Feb. 25.
If current trends hold true, BYU won’t play all of those six games. In fact, the only game that really helps the Cougars NCAA Tournament resume is the contest against the ‘Zags. Beating the other teams on its schedule doesn’t do as much as playing and possibly losing to the No. 1 team in the country, in terms of metrics.
It’s a strange, weird season, isn’t it?
After last week’s double overtime victory against Pacific, BYU leading scorer Alex Barcello said, “This win meant a lot to us. Every win means a lot to us. We try not to focus on the NCAA or WCC tournament. We try to focus on the present and stay in the moment.”
Scouting Report
BYU routed Portland by 29 points on Jan. 21 in the Marriott Center, outscoring the Pilots 58-36 in the second half. Portland is 0-7 in the WCC, has lost eight straight games and nine of its past ten. Leading scorer Ahmed Ali scored 32 points in a 78-70 loss to San Diego on Jan. 23 but didn’t play in a 75-50 loss to Loyola Marymount two days later. The Pilots last two games against Saint Mary’s and Santa Clara were both postponed.
BYU got some encouraging news when Barcello broke out of a mid-season slump with 23 points in the win against Pacific. His play is a catalyst to how well the Cougars finish the season.
“Alex, he’s our engine,” teammate Brandon Averette said. “He gets us going. He’s always bringing us together and talking to us. Everything he says is always true. He gives his all on both ends of the floor. You never question his leadership. He’s a great lead-by-example guy and he brings it every single day. You always hear his voice. I love playing with him.”
Barcello gave credit to the coaching staff for guiding him through the season’s difficult times.
“Shots are going to fall. But they say, at the end of the day, how can you help the team win? They help me refocus on how I can best lead the team. Coming off of a loss, it’s extremely tough. I’m not too worried about missing some shots. I want to be bringing all the energy I can to the defensive end.”