Haywood? Harwood? Hardwood?
Seems like announcers and fans alike can’t get BYU junior Richard Harward’s name right.
San Francisco can just call the 6-foot-10 center “Big Rich” after his dominating second half performance in Saturday’s 72-63 victory at War Memorial Gym.
Harward scored 13 points, grabbed 11 rebounds and blocked a shot, with most of that lunch pail-type work coming in the final five minutes as the Cougars pulled away from their second straight big road win.
“I could say a million great things about Rich,” BYU senior guard Alex Barcello said on the BYU Sports Network. “He’s my guy. One thing that sticks out to me is he is such a team player. The character, the energy and the enthusiasm he brings to our team is just on another level. It really shows in every game as we’ve been progressing throughout the season and I think it’s going to continue to show.”
Cougar coach Mark Pope said of Harward: “Rich was so good with all of his moments, coming up with an incredibly physical, emotional double-double.”
San Francisco took a 47-44 lead on a Dzmitry Ryuny jumper with 8:11 to play.
Then it was Big Rich time.
Harward was a big part of a 12-2 BYU run that included a 3-point play by Matt Haarms, Barcello’s first 3-pointer of the game and Harward’s own rebound and dunk for a 56-49 lead with 5:23 remaining. The Cougars outscored the Dons 26-4 over a seven-minute span to take a 17-point lead with one minute left, shutting down USF’s 3-point game and dominating in the post.
"We put Gideon at the four where he hasn’t played for a month and we punish them twice with Matt passing out of it," Pope said. "They (USF) took off the post double team and Matt went three straight possessions and got buckets. Imagine having to deal with that and then freaking Rich Harward coming in to just destroy you on the glass. I thought our depth was huge this weekend."
Harward had a big follow slam and Barcello made 10 straight free throws as BYU held off a late charge by the Dons.
“What a toughness weekend, right?” Pope said. “You look at it on the schedule and recognize how hard these two games (at Saint Mary’s and at San Francisco) are. Mind you, with my team last year we lost both of these games. That just gives you a sense of how hard these games are.
“Both games were wildly frustrating for us in the first halves. We need to put more weekends like this together where these guys are just this tough and their resolve is so sure. We were able to manage our frustration in such a focused way. That bodes well for the possibilities of this team because we will keep getting better.”
Barcello had a slow start but led BYU with 19 points and Haarms finished with 11 points and seven rebounds. Harward had five offensive rebounds and was part of a 40-18 scoring advantage in the paint as well as a 45-28 edge in rebounding.
BYU struggled offensively in the first half, missing open looks and turning the ball over seven times. San Francisco outscored the Cougars 15-2 over a six-minute stretch and took a 21-11 lead on a 3-pointer from Julian Rishwain. Pope found a good combination with Gideon George and Caleb Lohner coming off the bench and the Cougars closed the gap. Lohner started to control the glass and George scored six points, including a 3-pointer to cut the deficit to one, 27-26, at halftime.
BYU trailed by eight, 36-28, after USF made three straight 3-pointers to begin the second half. Harward had a 3-point play in a 7-0 Cougar run to get back into the game and set up the final push.
“I think this was huge for us,” Barcello said. “We’re going to have a great plane ride back to Provo. Just knowing that we beat two really tough, really good teams in our conference, it’s just a great feeling.”
The last time BYU swept the Bay Area games was during the 2013-14 season.
Khalil Shabazz scored 30 points to lead USF (3-3 WCC, 9-7 overall), but 12 of those points came on four 3-pointers in the final minute when the game was well in hand. The Dons made 13 of 36 (36%) from beyond the arc but the long dry spell late in the second half was the difference.
BYU (2-1, 11-3) is scheduled to host Portland and Pepperdine next week in West Coast Conference play.