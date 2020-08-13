The West Coast Conference decided on Thursday to postpone all fall competitions and championships due to the COVID-19 pandemic. That affects men’s and women’s soccer, women’s volleyball, cross country, golf and tennis.
The announcement is a huge blow to BYU’s Olympic sports programs, which are annually among the top performers in the country. Responses from coaches of those sports include the words, “devastated,” “disappointed” and “heartbroken.”
The BYU women’s volleyball team reached the NCAA Finals in 2014 and the semifinals in 2018.
“I am devastated for our student-athletes and staff who have put in so much work this year in preparation for the fall season,” BYU volleyball coach Heather Olmstead said. “Although we don’t know what the future holds, I am certain our team will respond to this challenge and come out better from it. To all our fans, thank you for your amazing support—we can’t wait until we can compete in front of you again, whether it’s on the road or at home in the Smith Fieldhouse. We’ll be back stronger than before.”
The Cougar women’s soccer team was unbeaten last season until losing to eventual champion Stanford in the Elite Eight.
“We are obviously disappointed that the fall season has been postponed,” BYU women’s soccer coach Jennifer Rockwood. “We were looking forward to the possibilities of the 2020 soccer season. So much effort and preparation have been happening over the last several months as our student-athletes have been preparing for the season. Our staff and team understand the unique situation we are all facing and hope that in time competition can continue and student-athletes can get back to playing the game they love.”
The men’s cross country team won a national title in 2019 and the women’s team finished as the runner-up to Arkansas.
“I am heartbroken for all the student-athletes whose seasons have been affected and continue to be affected by this pandemic,” BYU women’s cross country coach Diljeet Taylor said. “We have been excited to showcase the hard work and sacrifice of our current athletes along with our talented incoming class. BYU women’s distance is a sisterhood and we will lean on each other as we navigate this ongoing situation together. I am confident that my women will continue to train hard with goals of future success in mind. I have no doubt we will get the opportunity to chase our dreams again. These are trying times, but we believe the comeback is always greater than the setback. We look forward to reppin’ the Y soon.”
Men’s cross country coach Ed Eyestone added, “The number one priority is the safety of our student-athletes. I know the WCC has done a lot of work and research to come to this conclusion and we honor that decision. With our cross country runners, they train year-round for the opportunity to race so their day-to-day training won’t change significantly. We are hopeful that the pandemic will lessen to the extent we can return to the national championships in the winter semester. We look forward to defending our national championship at the next given opportunity.”
BYU Director of Athletics Tom Holmoe said he was “deeply saddened” for the student-athletes on campus as well as for Cougar fans across the country.
“Our student-athletes will miss the fans as much as they miss them,” Holmoe said. “Our main focus going forward is to help our student-athletes manage the unique challenges they are facing and prepare for the opportunity when they can return to competition. We will be back—whenever it’s possible—ready to represent our beloved Brigham Young University.”
The decision was made by the WCC President’s Council, in consultation with the conference’s 10 athletic directors and Commissioner Gloria Nevarez. The WCC wrote in a press release that it continues to work closely with campus leadership on plans to ensure a safe environment to conduct the 2020-21 WCC men’s and women’s basketball seasons in the winter. The conference intends to explore various models for conducting WCC competition in the fall sports of men’s and women’s cross country, men’s and women’s soccer and women’s volleyball in the spring of 2021.
The postponement of does not preclude member institutions from scheduling non-conference competitions in low risk sports in the fall, specifically golf and tennis.
The Western Athletic Conference – of which Utah Valley University is a member – has decided to suspend all fall competition and championships through the end of the calendar year. For Utah Valley, that includes men’s and women’s cross country, women’s volleyball and men’s and women’s soccer. The league indicated that conditioning, strength training and other practice opportunities will be permitted per institutional discretion.