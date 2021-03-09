BYU had a golden opportunity to beat short-handed No. 16 Gonzaga for an NCAA Tournament berth.
Instead, the Cougars fumbled that opportunity away and will have to sweat it out on Selection Monday.
The Bulldogs were struck with a nasty bout of gastroenteritis (stomach flu) that affected six players including starters Jill Townsend, LeeAnn Wirth and Cierra Walker, so the NCAA auto bid was there for the taking.
Instead, the Bulldogs rallied from as many as 11 points down to pull off their own version of Michael Jordan’s famous “flu game.” Townsend made her only two points of the game when it really counted, lofting a jumper over 6-foot-7 Sara Hamson to beat the buzzer and secure a 43-42 victory in the West Coast Conference finals at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas.
“We were .6 seconds from winning a championship,” BYU coach Jeff Judkins said. “Sometimes it’s the tiny things that make the difference. It wasn’t that shot that lost us the game but several plays before that we didn’t execute. A game like this comes down to little things that you do or don’t do. They did a better job in the last minute of executing. It’s hard to believe someone can fumble it and get a shot off in .6 seconds but I guess that’s what it is.”
BYU led by seven, 40-33, with 3:37 remaining. The Cougars took a 42-39 lead with 45.8 seconds to play on a Shayee Gonzales layup but committed a foolish foul on the other end, giving the Zags two free throws that brought the score to 42-41.
Paisley Harding missed a layup and Gonzaga rebounded with 8.5 seconds to play to set up a final shot. The Zags Kayleigh Truong missed but Yvonne Ejim rebounded and was tied up by Harding with .6 seconds remaining. The Zags inbounded the ball to Townsend on the left elbow and Hamson didn’t get her hands up quickly enough to stop the attempt. Townsend’s shot barely beat the buzzer but was true and set off a wild celebration on the Gonzaga bench.
Television replays showed the ball left Townsend's hand before the buzzer sounded but there could be a debate whether the clock started as soon as she touched the ball. After reviewing the play, officials awarded the basket.
Gonzales led BYU (18-5) with 13 points and four steals. Paisley Harding finished with 12 points and Lauren Gustin contributed eight points and 13 rebounds. The Cougars shot just 2 of 15 (13%) from the 3-point line. Even a moderately effective BYU offense could have stepped on Gonzaga’s throat and sped to a 20-point lead or more, but the Cougars consistently missed layups and came up empty on too many possessions, which allowed the ailing Zags the window to close down the stretch.
Ejim, who came into the game averaging just 3.4 points, had 13 and nine rebounds for Gonzaga (23-3). She made up for a poor game from co-WCC Player of the Year Jenn Wirth, who was just 1 of 10 from the field and scored six points.
The loss undid a lot of terrific BYU defensive work, especially in the first half when the Cougars held Gonzaga without a point for 11 minutes and without a field goal for nearly 13 minutes. BYU led 10-8 heading into the second quarter and extended the lead to 11, 19-8, after a rebound basket by Lauren Gustin at the 5:02 mark of the second period. Shaylee Gonzales beat the halftime buzzer with a corner 3-pointer and the Cougars took a 22-13 lead into the break.
The offensive futility shared between the top two teams in the conference was staggering: The Cougars and Zags combined to shoot a frigid 14 of 57 (24%) from the field in the first half and just 3 of 16 (19%) from the 3-point line.
Both teams await Selection Monday. Gonzaga is a lock for the tournament while BYU has clearly been on the bubble, according to bracketology reports. During the television broadcast, Charlie Crème of ESPN said the Cougars had a “sliver” of a chance to earn an at-large bid even with a loss in the WCC tournament finals.
“It’s very, very frustrating to know we lost on a game winner .6 seconds left,” Gonzales said. “As a team we need to buckle down and take care of business. That’s what good teams do. We fought really hard and not get complacent when we’re up 10 points and not let down because teams are going to want it. We’re just going to use this experience to learn and grow and bring that into the tournament if we go.”