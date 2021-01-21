The University of Portland has announced tonight's women's basketball game between BYU and the Pilots has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols.
The schools will attempt to re-schedule the West Coast Conference contest later this season.
This is the Cougars' third WCC game that has been postponed and second straight. Previously, a game at Pepperdine on Jan. 9 and a game with Pacific last Saturday had been postponed.
BYU is 4-1 in WCC play and 8-2 overall after beating Saint Mary's 80-63 in Provo last week. The Cougars' next scheduled game is Saturday at No. 20 Gonzaga.