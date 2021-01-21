BYU women's basketball vs. Saint Mary's

BYU women's basketball players prepare to take the floor before the 80-63 Cougar win over Saint Mary's at the Marriott Center in Provo on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2020.

 BYU Photo

The University of Portland has announced tonight's women's basketball game between BYU and the Pilots has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols.

The schools will attempt to re-schedule the West Coast Conference contest later this season.

This is the Cougars' third WCC game that has been postponed and second straight. Previously, a game at Pepperdine on Jan. 9 and a game with Pacific last Saturday had been postponed.

BYU is 4-1 in WCC play and 8-2 overall after beating Saint Mary's 80-63 in Provo last week. The Cougars' next scheduled game is Saturday at No. 20 Gonzaga.

