Some games, you gotta play defense out of necessity.
The BYU women’s basketball team was inconsistent offensively in Monday’s West Coast Conference opener against San Francisco.
It didn’t matter, because the Cougars took care of the other end of the floor.
BYU held the Dons 40 points below their scoring average (86.5) with a terrific defensive effort, running away with a 70-46 victory.
“I was really proud of our defense tonight,” BYU coach Jeff Judkins said. “I thought we played real physical. We busted through a lot of screens and flares. Maria (Albiero) did a great job on their leading scorer and we held her below her average. We did a good job on transition, too. We missed three of the past four days of practice (because of the holidays) so we were rusty offensively. I knew that was going to happen. Today was all about our defensive effort.”
USF’s Ioanna Krimili came into the game averaging 20.5 points per contest but was just 4 of 8 from the field and 2 of 5 from the 3-point line for 10 points. The Dons shot just 26.7% (16 of 60) from the field and 12.5% (3 of 24) from the 3-point line.
The Cougars were off from the 3-point line (3 of 15, 20%) but outrebounded USF 47-34, outscored the visitors 36-10 in the paint and 18-7 off turnovers.
“In practice we really worked on defense a lot,” said BYU guard Shaylee Gonzales, who led the Cougars with 16 points, six rebounds, six assists and four steals. “Juddy told Maria and Kaylee (Smiler) they would be on No. 21. We really focused on getting through flares and screen then switching and doubling. We prepared well and I think defense definitely won this game for us.”
BYU scored nine straight points in the middle of the first quarter and back-to-back baskets by Gonzales pushed the Cougars lead to 13-4 at the 4:57 mark. BYU led 18-12 at the end of the first but San Francisco hung around, Lucie Hoskova scoring six points in the second quarter. Gonzales spun in the lane and sank a layup to beat the buzzer and the Cougars took a 31-23 advantage into the locker room at halftime.
The Cougars outscored the Dons 27-14 in the third quarter. Paisley Harding scored 10 points and BYU’s defense started to overwhelm the visitors with pressure. Gonzales stole the ball and fed Lauren Gustin for a layup for a 55-35 lead late in the third period and Harding sank a 3-pointer for a 58-36 advantage going into the fourth quarter.
Smiler’s 3-pointer gave BYU a 63-39 lead with 5:19 to play and both coaches cleared their benches to the finish.
“We took transition away and made them play half court,” Judkins said. “We made them make the extra pass and we didn’t give them a lot of second and third opportunities. Lauren was a beast in there rebounding wise. This team can defend when it wants to. This was the first game Sara (Hamson) played the way she can play. She was aggressive offensively and she attacked their penetration and made them make other plays. When she does that, we are a real force.”
Gustin finished with 15 points and 17 rebounds for the Cougars, her fourth game this season with a double-double. Harding scored a season-high 15 points and Hamson finished with nine points, four rebounds and a blocked shot.
BYU (1-0, 5-1) will host Santa Clara in the Marriott Center on Wednesday.