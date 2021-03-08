He didn’t really have to remind his team about the 86-72 loss to San Francisco just nine days ago, but BYU coach Jeff Judkins did, anyway.
Constantly.
“Every day,” Cougar guard Paisley Harding said. “You know Juddy was talking about it.”
Trailing 19-12 late in the first quarter in Monday’s West Coast Conference semifinal rematch, BYU flipped a switch, outscoring USF 41-5 through the second and third quarters and easing to an 85-55 victory to move on to the finals on Tuesday against top-seed Gonzaga.
“We lost to them last week and we had a long week to think about it,” Judkins said.
That week was well spent.
“All of us came in very focused,” said Harding, who led the Cougars with 23 points. “We knew exactly what we were doing all week from preparing from them the previous week. We tweaked a few things. We knew that as long as we could shut down their shooting we could compete with them. Our defense won us the game.”
One of those tweaks came at the start of the second quarter when Judkins implemented a box-and-one defense on USF star Ioanna Krimili, who started off going 3 for 4 from the 3-point line and scored 11 points.
Krimili finished with 21 points but none during BYU’s devastating run that held the Dons to just one field goal through a 13-minute stretch that extended from late in the first quarter until nearly the end of the third.
BYU got a late 3-pointer from Harding to close the deficit to 19-15 after one quarter. The Cougars outscored the Dons 19-3 in the second, finding some good offensive footing with 3-pointers from Tegan Graham, Harding and Kaylee Smiler for a 34-22 lead at halftime.
The onslaught continued in the third quarter. BYU shot 12 of 16 from the field, including 6 of 7 from the 3-point line, as the Cougar lead and the frustration on the USF sideline kept growing. Graham made a trio of 3-pointers, including one in the final seconds for a 64-32 lead through three quarters.
The Dons weren’t going to quit shooting 3-pointers – they set a tournament record with 36 attempts, making only nine – but at one point the Dons had made just 1 of 26 from the field.
“That’s a tough stretch when you can’t throw the ball in the ocean,” USF coach Molly Goodenbour said. “It was a combination of tactically they (BYU) switched defenses on us and got us out of our rhythm and then I think we pressed too hard. I think the girls felt like they were going to win or lose the game with that one shot. It was just a bad cycle we got caught in.”
The lead reached an apex of 34 points (68-34) early in the fourth quarter. Judkins was able to rest his starters and substitute freely the rest of the game.
“She (Krimili) was so hot the first part of the game we needed to do something to get them out of rhythm,” Judkins said. “We hadn’t played the box-and-one much but the girls did a great job.”
Supporting Harding’s 23-point, seven-rebound effort was a double-double from Lauren Gustin (10 points, 10 rebounds), 14 points by Graham (4 of 5 from beyond the arc) and Shaylee Gonzales with 10 points, six rebounds and seven assists.
Aside from Krimili, San Francisco’s shooting was abysmal. She finished 4 of 11 from the field (4 of 8 from the 3-point line) and her teammates were just 11 of 46 (24%), including 5 of 28 (18%) from beyond the arc.
BYU (18-4) split two games with No. 16 Gonzaga (22-3) during the regular season, losing 63-56 in Spokane and winning 61-56 in Provo. The Bulldogs took care of No. 4 seed Santa Clara 72-62 in the earlier semifinal.
Tuesday will be the fourth time the Cougars and Zags have met in the WCC Tournament title game, with BYU winning two of three previous meetings.
Gonzaga is considered to be a lock for an NCAA Tournament berth no matter what happens on Tuesday. BYU us on the bubble and needs a win to assure itself a place in the field.
“This is what we work toward every single season,” Harding said. “This is such a fun place to play. I wish the BYU fans were here. We know they’re out there supporting us. It’s going to be a fun game, let me tell you. It’s always fun playing against the Zags. They’re a great program. I’m excited for everyone to watch us play.”