BYU trailed Rutgers by 12 points late in the third quarter of their first round NCAA Tournament game on Monday but Cougar coach Jeff Judkins could feel that his players weren’t done.
“They huddled around each other and said, ‘We’re alright,’” Judkins said. “I know when they’re really focused and confident and I could tell during that time out they were very confident they could come back.”
No. 11 seed BYU outscored the No. 6 Scarlet Knights 26-16 in the fourth quarter and made big plays in the final minute to secure a 69-66 upset at Strahan Arena in San Marcos, Texas.
“We all just came together as a team and told each other we were going to win this game,” said sophomore guard Shaylee Gonzales, who made six huge free throws in the game’s final 30 seconds. “We needed to fight and pick up our defense. We had each other backs. We’re excited, so blessed and so thankful be in the NCAA Tournament. We’re not letting down. We have the attitude that we’re winning. We’re super exited to play whoever it is on Wednesday.”
That turned out to be No. 3 seed Arizona (17-5), which blasted No. 14 Stony Brook 79-44 in the first round on Monday.
The Cougars trailed by 12, 49-37, after an Arella Guirantes 3-pointer late in the third quarter and the Scarlet Knights led 52-43 early in the fourth. Paisley Harding keyed a 12-0 BYU run with eight points and a drawn charge and the Cougars led 57-54 with 4:04 to play.
“It was our defense,” Gonzales said. “We stepped up and told each other to pick it up. We were not going to lose this game.”
BYU took a 62-58 lead with 1:15 to play when Tegan Graham banged in a 3-pointer but Guirantes – who led all scorers with 30 points – countered with a triple of her own to cut the deficit to 62-61 with under a minute to play.
Gonzales was fouled taking a 3-pointer with the shot clock at one second and calmly drilled three free throws for a 65-61 lead with 30.9 seconds left. Kaylee Smiler came up with a huge steal on the defensive end with 15 seconds to play and BYU led 68-63 when Liz Martino hit a 3-pointer for Rutgers to cut the deficit to 68-66 with 3.1 seconds showing on the clock. Harding made 1 of 2 free throws for a 3-point advantage. Rutgers last chance came with 1.3 seconds to play inbounding from halfcourt and Guirantes couldn’t get a shot off in time to beat the buzzer.
Gonzales said she thought about the West Coast Conference championship game during the long break while the officials checked the game clock before the final play. The Cougars lost that one when Gonzaga made a shot to beat the buzzer, just .6 seconds showing before the ball was inbounded.
“We were not having another game like Gonzaga,” Gonzales said. “We were going to play defense and not let them make a game-winning shot.”
Harding scored 28 points to lead BYU (19-5) and Gonzales had 17. She was just 3 of 17 from the field but made 10 of 11 from the foul line. Lauren Gustin totaled a double-double (10 points 11 rebounds) and Graham added nine points on 3 of 4 from the 3-point line along with five assists.
BYU’s upset was the first of the tournament – all 16 first-round games on Day 1 went chalk – and answered critics who may have thought the Cougars didn’t deserve the last at-large spot.
“We knew coming into selection day that either we were going to go to the NCAA or the WNIT, and if we did we were going to win the WNIT,” Gonzales said. “We wanted to prove ourselves to everyone in the nation that we were going to fight and not let down. We showed that today.”
Rutgers (14-5) came into the game with the defensive reputation but BYU caused more turnovers (20-19) and outscored the Scarlet Knights 22-13 in points off turnovers.
“The thing that was nice right at the end was that every player on the floor made a play to help the team win,” Judkins said. “Tegan hit a 3, Lauren gets an offensive rebound, Shaylee gets fouled and makes the foul shots, Paisley hits a 3 pointer, Smiler hits one (and got a steal). Those things are what this team is all about.”