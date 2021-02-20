PROVO, Utah — BYU women’s basketball capped off an undefeated home record on the 2020-21 season with a 75-68 victory over Portland on Saturday.
"I'm really proud of these girls," BYU head coach Jeff Judkins said. "They fought through the game with their minds and bodies. We were driven on a few times tonight that I know we wouldn't have been driven on with fresh legs. I'm proud of them for sticking it out. Portland's a good team."
BYU's (16-3, 12-2) win marked the first time the team has gone undefeated (9-0) at home throughout an entire regular season since the 2015-16 campaign. The Cougars have now won 16 consecutive games in the Marriott Center, dating back to January 2020.
BYU shot 52% from the field against Portland (10-11, 7-8) as three different Cougars scored in double figures, including Shaylee Gonzales, who finished with a game-high 26 points, three assists, one steal and one rebound. Paisley Johnson Harding added 18 points and a team-high six assists while Lauren Gustin recorded her 12th double-double of the season with 17 points, 16 rebounds and a career-high five assists.
BYU held the Pilots to 44% shooting, including 35% from beyond the arc. The Cougars were proficient in the paint, outscoring the Pilots 46-28 down low.
Both teams started off with hot shooting from three, as the Pilots secured an early lead, 9-6, before either team scored a two-pointer. Harding’s two layups at the end of the first quarter gave BYU a 20-14 lead.
Portland quickly came back at the start of the second, going up 29-24 as the Cougars had a four-minute scoring drought. Portland then had their own three-minute scoring drought, as a stifling BYU defense allowed the Cougars to regain the lead and finish the half up 33-31.
Harding led BYU with 10 first half points, while Gustin had 10 boards and four assists at the break.
The Cougars began the second half in similar fashion to the first, with a 3-pointer from Harding. Gonzales made a layup to put BYU up 38-31 before a Portland triple brought the score to 38-34 for the Cougars. BYU then outscored Portland 19-13, fueled by eight points from Gustin and five from Gonzales, to finish the third quarter up 10, 57-47.
Portland made the first basket of the fourth quarter, but BYU answered, maintaining an 11-point lead thanks to Gonzales’ two jumpers and a 3-pointer. Portland fought back, however, as Pilot guard Haylee Andrews scored all 16 of her points in the final quarter to tighten things up.
BYU’s lead was cut to five, 68-63, with 1:45 remaining in regulation, before a driving layup by Gonzales gave the Cougars some breathing room. BYU extended its lead back to 10, 73-63, before Portland's Andrews made another triple to cut BYU’s lead to seven. Following a pair of free throws on both sides of the court in the final seconds, BYU came away with the 75-68 win.
The Cougars will close out the regular season with a pair of road matchups next week against Santa Clara and San Francisco. BYU will first take on the Broncos on Thursday, Feb. 25 on the WCC Network.
Cougar men's volleyball outlasts Grand Canyon
Zach Eschenberg had a career high 16 kills and hit .361 as the top-ranked BYU men's volleyball team rallied to beat Grand Canyon, 3-2 (25-27, 28-26, 23-25, 25-23, 15-11), to win the second of four matches against the Lopes on Saturday.
Eschenberg also tallied five digs and two blocks. Davide Gardini added a season-high 15 kills while also leading the team in digs (eight) and blocks (five). Gabi Garcia Fernandez ended the match with 14 kills and a season-high four aces to go with seven digs and three blocks. Will Stanley finished with five kills on a .833 hitting percentage with four digs, three blocks and team-high 51 assists.
Junior middle blocker Brandon Oberender came off the bench after an injury to Felipe de Brito Ferreira and contributed two aces, three blocks and a kill. His plays were momentum builders during tight points.
"I thought he did an outstanding job to be honest." Said head coach Shawn Olmstead on Oberender "We've got total confidence and faith in 'B.O.' he's done great things for our team. Brandon came in and picked things up right where we left off. I thought he did a remarkable job."
BYU (5-1) held Grand Canyon (1-3) to a hitting percentage of .293, finishing with 31 digs and 11 blocks. Both teams ended the night with 60 kills and each of the first four sets were decided by just two points.
BYU baseball earns splits in season opener
SAN MARCOS, Texas — BYU baseball split a doubleheader with Texas State on Saturday in the season opener for both teams. After a ninth inning rally came up just short in a 5-4 game one loss, the Cougars bounced back in the nightcap with a 9-4 victory.
"We came out a little tentative in Game 1 and threw the ball around a little bit," said BYU head coach Mike Littlewood. "Unfortunately it ended up hurting us in the end. Cy (Nielson) didn’t have great stuff today, but Easton (Walker) came in and was real sharp and gave us a chance to win."
The Cougars will be back at Bobcat Ballpark to face Texas State in game three of the four-game series on Monday, Feb. 22 at 4:02 p.m. CST. No television or radio broadcast is scheduled, but live stats will be available.
Softball finishes tournament with two wins
ST. GEORGE, Utah – BYU closed out the St. George Classic with a pair of wins against UVU (7-2) and Nevada (7-1) on Saturday afternoon.
"We played solid softball today," BYU head coach Gordon Eakin said. "Arissa Paulson and Autumn Moffat-Korth both pitched excellent games. Our offense came alive with timely hits, stolen bases and home runs. It was a fun day to watch this team compete."
BYU will next travel to the Arizona Tournament in Tuscon, Arizona from Feb. 25-17.