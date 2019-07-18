BYU fans might have to pump the brakes on that anticipated Sweet 16 appearance in 2019-20 for the Cougar women’s basketball team.
BYU sophomore guard Shaylee Gonzales posted on her Instagram account on Thursday that a knee injury sustained during practice last week will result in surgery. It’s probable she will miss the entire upcoming season.
“Never in a million years would I think that I’d be posting something like this,” Gonzales wrote. “Today I will be going into surgery because I tore my ACL and lateral meniscus during practice this last Monday. I know that God has a plan for each and every one of us, even if it goes in the opposite direction we want it to. This will be one of the hardest things I go through, not playing the sport I love this next season but I am very motivated to get back on the court and come back even better. Thank for you all your support.”
Gonzales led the Cougars in scoring during her freshman season, averaging 17 points per game on 45 percent from the floor. She also topped the team in assists (4.1 per game) and was second in rebounding (5.6). BYU advanced to the NCAA Tournament second round, where it lost to Stanford 73-62 at Maples Pavilion. Gonzales led the Cougars with a career-best 32 points in that game.
The 5-foot-10 guard from Gilbert, Ariz., recently tried out for the USA U19 World Cup team and was chosen as one of six alternates.
The good news for Cougar fans in that BYU returns most of the rest of its roster from last year’s team that won 26 games and the West Coast Conference Tournament championship. This will be the first summer 6-foot-7 shot blocker Sara Hamson will be playing basketball exclusively and not sharing time with the BYU women’s volleyball team, which should accelerate her growth on both ends of the floor. The injury to Gonzales will put more pressure on returning guards Brenna Chase – a senior who made 88 3-pointers last year – and junior Paisley Johnson, the WCC Tournament MVP.