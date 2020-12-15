Due to a positive COVID-19 test in the Utah Valley women's basketball program and the subsequent contact tracing, the BYU-UVU game scheduled for Tuesday has been postponed.
The game was originally scheduled for a 3 p.m. tip but was pushed back to 7 p.m. to await the results of the test. Now, the two program will work to reschedule the game at a later date.
It's the second straight BYU women's basketball game to be postponed due to a positive COVID-19 test. The Cougars were scheduled to play Boise State on Saturday but a positive test forced that game to be postponed as well.
Utah Valley paused its women's basketball activities on Nov. 30 due to COVID-19 protocols.
BYU (3-1) is scheduled to open West Coast Conference play on Dec. 28 in the Marriott Center against San Francisco. It would be possible to reschedule both Boise State and Utah Valley within that time frame should those programs agree.