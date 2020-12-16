BYU and Utah Valley announced today a rescheduled women's basketball matchup between the two schools on Wednesday, Dec. 23, at 12 p.m. MST in the Marriott Center.
The teams were originally scheduled to face each other on Dec. 15, but the game was postponed due to a positive UVU COVID-19 test and following contact tracing protocols.
The Dec. 23 UCCU Crosstown Clash will mark the 11th time the two teams have met, with the Cougars (3-1) holding a 10-0 all-time series lead over the Wolverines (2-0). Last season, BYU defeated UVU 71-57 in the Marriott Center.