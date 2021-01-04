Provo, UT (84601)

Today

Occasional rain with some snow mixing in overnight. Low 29F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Occasional rain with some snow mixing in overnight. Low 29F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.