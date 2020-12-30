The BYU women’s basketball team is ringing in the New Year with a pair of home blowouts.
The Cougars rolled to a 24-8 first quarter lead against Santa Clara on Wednesday and were never challenged, finishing with a 76-50 victory in the Marriott Center to move to 2-0 in West Coast Conference play.
A successful opening home stand – the Cougars blasted San Francisco 70-46 on Monday – leads into a difficult three-game road trip next week.
“I thought we really dominated this week,” BYU coach Jeff Judkins said. “Today I thought we played well in spurts then we slacked off a little bit. This team has to learn that when you’re ahead of someone at halftime, you don’t look at score. You just have to keep competing and getting better. We’ll get better at that and we addressed it after the game. But I thought we played well, especially on the defensive end.”
Sophomore guard Shaylee Gonzales scored 18 of her 20 points in the first half, which ended with the Cougars leading 38-18. Gonzales also added eight rebounds, three assists and two steals.
Lauren Gustin tallied her fifth double-double of the season with 12 points and 11 rebounds. Senior center Sara Hamson finished with 12 points, eight rebounds and five blocks.
Former Mountain View standout Danja Stafford had 10 points for Santa Clara (1-1 WCC, 4-3 overall). The Broncos were held to 28.3% shooting (15 of 53) and turned the ball over 17 times.
Hamson was active defensively early with a steal and three blocks. The Cougars jumped out to a 9-0 lead, powered by two baskets from Gustin and a 3-pointer by Maria Albiero. Gonzales was everywhere for the Cougars, totaling 13 points and five rebounds in the first quarter and BYU took a 24-8 lead after the first ten minutes.
“We were bringing a lot of energy,” Gonzales said. “We knew coming in they were going to press us and they were going to run zone against us. We knew we needed to pass fast to get going. We did an amazing job of breaking the press and getting lots of open layups.”
After the Broncos scored the first two baskets of the second quarter the Cougars held the visitors scoreless for the next seven minutes. Gonzales drilled a 3-pointer from the top of the key against the Santa Clara zone, made a pair of free throws and dished to Hamson for a layup, giving BYU a 35-12 advantage at the 3:32 mark. The Cougars led by as many as 24 points in the first half and took a 38-18 lead into the halftime break.
“We have some much confidence in Shaylee and when she’s doing well, it makes our job easier,” Hamson said. “We can just flow and she flows so well with the team.”
The Broncos full court press caused the Cougars some problems in the third quarter and Santa Clara cut the deficit to 14 points, 42-28, with 5:40 to play. But BYU responded by outscoring Santa Clara 19-6 over the next five minutes, getting 3-pointers from Teagan Graham (who had two), Kaylee Smiler and Paisley Harding as well as a 3-point play by Hamson.
The Cougars led 61-34 entering the fourth quarter and Harding’s 3-point play gave BYU a 73-40 advantage with 6:30 remaining. BYU led by as many as 35 points as both teams emptied their benches down the stretch.
“After Monday’s game, the captains came to me and said, ‘we want to keep getting better, so keep pushing us,’” Judkins said. “I think these guys want to be good. They want to win the league and they want to go to the NCAA tournament. That comes from leadership. I have four seniors and this is their last ‘rah rah.’ It’s important for them. They’ve won and been successful in their careers but they want more. This team wants more and they’re not satisfied with just getting by.”
BYU (2-0, 6-1) has three conference road games next week at San Diego on Monday, at Loyola Marymount on Jan. 7 and at Pepperdine on Jan. 9.