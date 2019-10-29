An exhibition game to start the season is supposed to be an easy one for the home team.
Someone forgot to give Westminster that script.
The Griffins secured the advantage early, led by as many as 11 points against highly favored BYU on Tuesday in the Marriott Center and appeared to be poised to pull of an upset.
But a strong start to the fourth quarter put the Cougars back in control and BYU held the visitors scoreless in the final 3:41 to claim a 69-61 victory.
BYU outscored Westminster 41-23 in the second half and 23-10 in the fourth quarter, a result of some motivation from senior center Shalae Salmon.
“We knew they were good shooters and we were wondering why we were playing so timid,” Salmon said. “So for the second half, I told them ‘Let’s play psycho. Let’s just go all out.’ I think the girls took that to heart and it was awesome to see.”
Salmon led BYU with 16 points and fellow post player Jasmine Moody added eight points and ten rebounds as the Cougars took advantage of their size in the second half.
“We knew they were good shooters but Jasmine and I knew that they were smaller than us,” Salmon said. “We play against bigger players every day. I play against (6-foot-7) Sara Hamson every day. I was like ‘these girls are up to my shoulder, I’m sure I can take them.’”
Westminster exposed BYU’s 3-point defense in the first half, making eight triples. Four of them came from Colorado Christian University transfer Sarah McGinley, who scored 16 points.
Brenna Chase Drollinger found Salmon with a nice pass for a layup to beat the first quarter buzzer and the Cougars trailed by six, 23-17.
BYU had trouble scoring in the second period and Westminster stayed in control. The Cougars took a rushed shot as the second period counted down and Kaitlyn Toluono scored an easy layup at the other end for a 38-28 lead at the break.
BYU used its size to get back in the game to start the second half. Moody scored six points in the paint and Salmon added a bucket to close to 38-36. But Westminster with on a 12-3 run to claim its biggest lead, 40-39, with seven points from Toluono and another McGinley 3-pointer with 1:25 to play in the third quarter. A Paisley Johnson 3-pointer trimmed the Griffins lead to five (50-45) and the visitors led 51-45 heading in the fourth.
The Cougars caused three straight turnovers to start the fourth quarter and erupted on a 10-0 run, with Johnson scoring five points. Her 3-pointer at the 7:53 mark gave BYU its first lead (53-51) since the opening basket of the game. Maria Albiero stuck a 12-foot jumper for a 55-51 Cougar advantage with 7:08 to play.
BYU couldn’t shake Westminster, however, and McGinley made her sixth 3-pointer of the game to tie it at 59 with 4:41 remaining.
With the score tied at 61, Salmon made a move for a basket inside, then Drollinger picked up a key steal and sped down the floor for a layup and a 65-61 lead with 2:50 to play.
The Cougars held Westminster scoreless over the last 3:41 and held on for the exhibition victory.”
“We lost to them here a few years ago the same way,” BYU coach Jeff Judkins said. “They hit shots and our bigs aren’t used to chasing their people outside. That’s kind of why I like scheduling them. It’s a real learning tool for us. I don’t like to lose it. A few years ago I played everybody and we lost it. I saw how it affected them, so didn’t want to lose this game today.
“You saw the second half. We just pounded it inside. Our bigs have worked really hard in the offseason. Shalae was really active tonight along with Jasmine.”
Johnson had 15 and Albiero added 13 for BYU. Drollinger finished with nine points, six assists and four steals.
McGinley led all scorers with 22 and three other Westminster players -- Toluono (13), Mariah Martin (10) and Hunter Krebs (10) -- had double figures. The Griffins finished 12 of 28 from the 3-point line.
BYU has another exhibition game scheduled for Saturday at 2 p.m. MT against Antelope Valley.