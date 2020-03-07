After the BYU women’s basketball team won its final home game 57-42 over Loyola Marymount on Senior Day, Cougar coach Jeff Judkins was asked about his team’s chances at this week’s West Coast Conference Tournament.
“I’ve got some tricks up my sleeves that I’ve been waiting for to run and hopefully when I need it we’ll be ready for it,” Judkins said.
It might take a few tricks to upend prohibitive tournament favorite Gonzaga, which lost only one conference game this season. Those tricks could come in the form of defensive alignment, variations of offensive plays or adjustments in personnel groupings.
Judkins is in his 18th year as the BYU women’s head coach. He has more than 400 victories and has led the Cougars into nine conference tournament title games, winning in 2002 (MWC), 2012 (WCC), 2015 (WCC) and 2019 (WCC). That experience is a big factor in his team’s preparation for the WCC quarterfinals on Saturday against Pepperdine.
In fact, BYU has a number of players who have a wealth of tournament experience as well. Junior guard Paisley Johnson was left off of the All-WCC team last season and she turned that into motivation for the tournament, where the Cougars beat Gonzaga in the final and she was named the MVP.
“I did set a goal of being the WCC Player of the Year (this season) and didn’t achieve that,” Johnson said. “I did achieve a lot of things this season that I might not have set as goals at the beginning of the season and I’m proud of that. If I am able to achieve the WCC Tournament MVP again, that would be big time. That would mean we won the tournament, so that’s even more exciting.
“I think our team just needs to go in there with a chip on our shoulder. The third seed is not necessarily where we wanted to be but it’s a good position for us. We need to take the opportunity and run with it. We’re going to leave everything on the court.”
BYU is tenth in the country in scoring defense, allowing 54.5 points per game. A big reason for that is a true rim protector in 6-foot-7 junior Sara Hamson, who leads the nation in blocked shots per game (4.75).
“Sara is going to be more active in the tournament,” Judkins said. “We’ll be playing at sea level which will help because she won’t get as tired as fast. Playing these teams for a third time, Sara is smart. She’s learned how to play certain people certain ways so hopefully her length will cause real issues. Sara has to have a good tournament for us. She has to come out and really play for us.”
At 18-10 and with a current RPI of 84, BYU has to win the WCC Tournament to get to the NCAA’s. An NIT bid would be possible if that’s not the case.
Senior Brenna Drollinger – who made seven 3-pointers in last year’s WCC Championship game — said she simply doesn’t want to season to end too soon.
“Last year the NCAA Tournament was so much fun to create those memories and experiences with those girls,” she said. “But the other motivation for me is this could be end of my career, my last time lacing them up. That’s a big motivation for me.”