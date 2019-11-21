The BYU women’s basketball team heads out on the road this week to play Fresno State at the SaveMart Center.
The Cougars are 1-1 this season after losing to Washington State in Pullman 67-50 and routing Texas A&M-Kingsville 90-38 in Provo.
Fresno State won three straight to open the season but lost to Portland 75-64 on Sunday. The Bulldogs are led by junior forward Maddi Utti, who is averaging 18.5 points and 7.5 rebounds per game. Against Portland, Utti scored a career-high 29 points and added 11 rebounds. Twin sisters from Gilbert, Ariz., Hanna and Haley Cavender, averaged 18 and 14.8 points per game, respectively.
Fresno State is coached by former Utah Valley Community College All-American Jaime White, now in her sixth season.
Junior Paisley Johnson leads BYU at 13.5 points per game and senior Jasmine Moody is averaging 11 points per contest while shooting 56 percent from the field The Cougars would like to get senior Brenna Chase Drollinger untracked. Drollinger averaged 12.8 points per game last season and made a team-high 88 3-point field goals. In the first two games this season, Drollinger is averaging 9.5 points and has made just 3 of 13 (23 percent) from beyond the arc.
BYU returns to Provo for a pair of games next week against in-state opponents Utah State (Tuesday) and the University of Utah (Nov. 29).