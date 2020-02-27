Last Saturday the BYU women’s basketball team needed a stop to win at San Diego, but got burned on a last-second shot.
The Cougars were determined not to let that happen against Pepperdine, and they got what they needed by playing the percentages.
BYU was clinging to a one-point lead but this time got the defensive stop it needed, holding on for a 66-64 victory in the Marriott Center on Thursday.
Paisley Johnson made a pair of pressure-packed free throws with 31.9 seconds left that gave the Cougars a 65-64 lead and Pepperdine worked for a winner. BYU put 6-foot-7 Sara Hamson in the key and switched on the perimeter. The Cougars covered all of the Waves’ best shooters and the ball ended up in the hands of Mia Satie on the baseline for a 15-foot jumper. She shot an air ball, Jasmine Moody handled the rebound and was fouled with one second left. She made one of two free throws and Monique Andruiolo’s half-court shot caught only backboard at the buzzer.
“I think it was our resilience on defense at the end,” said Johnson, who led BYU with 21 points. “Jasmine was able to switch on their guards, which is not usually ideal but she’s more than capable of switching 1-4. It’s such blessing that she can do that and she D'd her up. It feels good to win a close game.”
Johnson has hit a lot of clutch free throws for BYU in her career. She said she likes to calm herself down, breathe for a second and tell herself a little phrase to give her confidence.
“It’s arrogant,” Johnson admitted. “I tell myself I’m the best shooter in the gym. I learned it from Coach Judkins.”
Pepperdine defied basketball logic most of the game, missing most of their shots but making enough 3-pointers to stay in the hunt. The Waves ended up making 10 of 22 (46 percent) from the 3-point line but converted just 10 of 38 (26 percent) on its 2-point shots.
Brenna Drollinger dropped in a 3-pointer to beat the first quarter buzzer and the Cougars led 18-12. BYU (12-5 WCC, 17-10 overall) led by as many as 11 points in the first half but Pepperdine closed to within seven, 34-27, at halftime.
The Waves outscored the Cougars 19-9 in the third quarter and took their first lead at 44-43 on an Andiuolo 3-pointer. Pepperdine surged to a four-point lead, 47-43, early in the fourth quarter but Drollinger went a little bit nuts, making three consecutive 3-pointers. He third triple, which banked into the basket, gave BYU a 52-47 advantage with 7:09 to play.
The Waves weren’t done and ended up retaking the lead when Barbara Sitanggan made four straight free throws, her last giving the visitors a 64-63 advantage with 1:01 to play to set up the game’s final sequence.
Drollinger finished with 17 points and six assists and Hamson added 10 rebounds and seven blocks.
“We didn’t play one of our best games tonight but we found a way to win,” BYU coach Jeff Judkins said. “We won this game in spurts and our defense got some really good stops. Pepperdine did a good job of spreading us out and we gave up too many baskets that way, but we did a better job in the last five minutes of the game.
“No doubt with the game on the line, if I had to pick a kid to go to the line, I’d pick Paisley. She’s a pressure kid and always has been. She knocked down some pretty big foul shots."
Sitanggan led Pepperdine (8-9, 14-13) with 14 points. Malia Bambrick and Andriulo made six of the Waves 10 3-pointers and scored 13 points each.
Saturday’s meeting with Loyola Marymount is the final regular-season home game for four BYU seniors: Drollinger, Moody, Shalae Salmon and Khaeden Tato.