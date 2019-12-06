Just like the men’s basketball team, the BYU women are trying to recover from an overtime loss to rival Utah.
The Utes came to Provo last weekend and snatched a 77-73 victory from the Cougars, converting 14 3-point shots against a ragged BYU defense. The Cougars dominated inside — Sara Hamson tied a career high with 18 points and Babalu Ugwu added 12 — but couldn’t overcome the Utes hot shooting from beyond the arc.
This week’s challenge is another Pac-12 team, Arizona State, on the road. The Sun Devils — a Sweet 16 team last season — were ranked in the Top 20 to start the 2019-20 campaign before a loss to Minnesota in Game 3. ASU’s leading scorer is USC transfer Ja’Tavia Tapley, a 6-foot-3 senior who is averaging 12.9 points and 6.3 rebounds per game. She scored a season-high 23 points in a 66-41 win against Cal Poly on Nov. 24.
Arizona State is also the No. 2 offensive rebounding team in the country (18.4 per game) and will apply a full-court press to try and disrupt the Cougar attack.
Junior Paisley Johnson leads BYU with 15.2 points per game and senior Brenna Drollinger is at 11.4 points per contest, though she is shooting far below her regular 3-point average (27 percent). The 6-7 Hamson is averaging 7.6 points, 10.4 rebounds and 3.5 blocks per contest.
BYU plays at Boise State next Wednesday before returning to the Marriott Center on Dec. 14 against Utah Valley.