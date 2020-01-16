STOCKTON, Calif. — Paisley Johnson scored a career-high 31 points to lead the BYU women’s basketball team to a 76-66 overtime win against Pacific Thursday night at the Alex D. Spanos Center.
"Paisley had an outstanding game for us," BYU head coach Jeff Judkins said. "Offensively it was one of her best games ever. I thought as a team we played really well defensively, especially at the beginning of the game and in the overtime. Sara was very active for us again. This is a really good road win for us."
Johnson led all scorers with 31 points on nine of 15 shooting to go along with five assists, two rebounds, two steals and one block. Brenna Chase Drollinger followed with 17 points while also adding seven rebounds, five assists and two steals. Jasmine Moody added nine points and seven rebounds while Sara Hamson contributed 12 rebounds, a season-high eight blocks and four points.
The Cougars (9-7, 4-2 WCC) shot 41.9 percent from the floor on the night while holding the Tigers (11-7, 4-3 WCC) to just 32 percent.
With Pacific leading 60-59 with just under four minutes left in the game, a deep 3-pointer by Drollinger gave the Cougars a 62-60 advantage. Johnson then drained a pair of free throws to extend BYU’s advantage to four, 64-60, with under three minutes left.
Back-to-back Cougar turnovers in the backcourt led to consecutive Pacific baskets to tie the game at 64 with 31 seconds remaining in regulation.
BYU came up empty on its following offensive possession, and the Tigers missed a potential game-winner as time expired to send the game into overtime.
Drollinger drilled a 3-pointer from the right wing to give the Cougars a 67-64 lead one minute into the overtime period. Moody then scored a reverse lay-in to put BYU up five, 69-64, with 3:11 left.
Neither team scored over the next two minutes until Drollinger converted a pair of free throws to increase the Cougars’ lead to seven, 71-64, with 1:10 remaining in overtime. Pacific scored its first overtime basket to cut BYU’s advantage to five, 71-66, but a corner three by Johnson put the Cougars up 74-66 with 37 seconds left.
Two more free throws by Johnson with 16 seconds remaining sealed the overtime win for BYU.
The Cougars took a 34-33 advantage into the locker room at halftime. After Johnson opened the second-half scoring with a layup, Hamson converted a pair of free throws and Johnson made another layup to put BYU up 40-36. Moody found Hamson with a lob pass down low to set up a wide-open Hamson layup to give the Cougars a 43-37 lead four minutes into the third quarter.
A Johnson midrange jumper followed by a Drollinger triple put BYU up 48-39 with 2:55 left in the third period. Drollinger then hit a pull up midrange jumper, but a 5-0 Tiger run to close the quarter brought the score to 50-46 for the Cougars heading into the final period.
BYU remains on the road this weekend, taking on Saint Mary’s on Saturday, Jan. 18, at 2 p.m. PST at the University Credit Union Pavilion. The game will have a live video stream on the WCC Network.