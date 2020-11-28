Lauren Gustin BYU wbb
LAS VEGAS —A poor shooting night doomed the BYU women’s basketball team on Saturday as the Cougars fell 77-48 to Washington in the final game of the South Point Thanksgiving Shootout.

BYU shot just 27% from the floor (15 of 55) and from three-point territory (7 of 26), compared to Washington’s 48% from the field and 43% from distance.

Lauren Gustin tallied her first career double-double for the Cougars (1-1), scoring a team-best 13 points on 5-of-6 shooting to go along with 10 rebounds, three assists and two steals. Paisley Johnson Harding contributed nine points, two assists, one rebound and a steal, while Tegan Graham added eight points, one assist and a rebound.

BYU's top two scorers -- Shaylee Gonzales and Paisley Johnson-Harding -- had a difficult shooting night, combining to make just 4 of 27 (15%) from the field. 

Up next, the Cougars hit the road to take on Utah State on Monday, Dec. 7, at 6 p.m. MT at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum in Logan, Utah. Broadcast plans will be announced at a later date.

BYU was originally scheduled to play Dixie State on Tuesday, Dec. 1, but the game was canceled due to COVID-19-related issues within the Dixie State women’s basketball program.

